Meter Down at New Rates: Delhi Govt Notifies Revised Fares of Auto, Taxi | Details Here

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Wednesday notified revised rates of auto-rickshaw and taxi fares. According to the revised fares, the metre down charge (minimum fare) for the initial 1.5 km for auto has been hiked from Rs 25 to Rs 30, while the per kilometre charge after metre down has been hiked from Rs 9.50 to Rs 11.

For taxis, passengers will have to pay Rs 17 per kilometre for non-AC vehicles after a minimum fare of Rs 40. Earlier, this fare was Rs 14 per km. The AC taxi rate has also been hiked from Rs 16 per km to Rs 20 per km.

Last year, the Delhi government approved a hike in auto-rickshaws and taxi fares in view of rising CNG prices in the national capital.

The last revision in the auto-rickshaw fares happened in 2020, while that for taxis which includes black-and-yellow taxis, economy taxis, and premium taxis happened nine years back in 2013.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had received many representations from the auto-rickshaw and taxi associations and unions on the issue of hike in fares.

