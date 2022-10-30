MG Air EV Officially Confirmed for Early 2023 Launch in India, Details Here

Earlier this year, MG Motor India had announced that it will launch a sub Rs 10 lakh electric car in the country. Having said that, now the company has confirmed that the Air EV will be launched in the Indian market in early 2023 with a price below Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The two-door EV will directly rival Tata Tiago in India.

MG Air EV will also be seen at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia as it will serve as an official vehicle for government delegates. Furthermore, it will also be the official vehicle for COP 27 at Egypt in November 2022.

MG Air EV could be showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in January while launched at a later stage as the brand’s entry-level electric vehicle. Based on the Indonesia-spec Wuling Air EV, it measures nearly 2.9 metres in length with a wheelbase of 2,010 mm which makes it shorter than the Maruti Suzuki Alto.

The features on-board could be a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, connected car tech, electronic parking brake, rotary drive selector and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The British brand is eyeing elite people in metro-poltian cities with the Air EV. It is reported that the two-door electric car will have localization of nearly 60 percent.

As for battery pack, it will be sourced from Tata AutoComp and could have a 20kWh to 25kWh capacity. It could offer a driving range of upto 150 km on a single charge with power output around 40 bhp. The Air EV will come with a single motor front-wheel-drive setup.

