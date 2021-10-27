MG Announces Price Hike of Upto Rs 40,000 on Select Models in India - Details Here

MG Motor, unlike other automakers whooffer deals and discounts during the festive season in India,has hiked the prices of its SUVs Hector, Hector Plus and Gloster. This is the company's fourth price hike this year. The recently launched Astor and the ZS electric SUV, however, have been left out of this price increment. While Hector has received a price hike of Rs 8,000 on select variants, this increment amount is Rs 15,000 in the case of the Hector Plus. Prices of select variants of Gloster are up by Rs 40,000.

Hector

The price hike in the case of MG Hector is limited to the petrol variants of the car. While the segment starting variants of Hector — Style MT, Shine MT and SHine CVT — have received no price hike, the Smart MT Hybrid trim's prices have been increased by Rs 7,000. Every other petrol variant has received a price hike of Rs 8,000. MG Hector retails from Rs 13.50 lakh to 19.35 lakh.

Hector Plus

The increment inprices of Hector Plus also extend to the diesel variant apart from the base Super trim which is being offered with a discounted price. While the Sharp variant of the Hector Plus diesel model has received a Rs 5000 hike, the Smart trim is now dearer by Rs 15,000. The six-seater petrol models of the SUV have received a uniform hike of Rs 8,000. The recent price hike is limited to the Smart and Select variants of seven-seater petrol models. Both the trims have received a hike of Rs 15,000.

Gloster

While the price of the base Super 7-seater variant of MG's flagship SUV Gloster has been left unchanged, every other trim has received a Rs 40,000-hike. The SUV now retails from Rs 29.98 lakh to 37.68 lakh. Earlier in May this year, the prices of Gloster were hiked by up to Rs 80,000. Barring the Super variant, every other variant had received a price increment.

