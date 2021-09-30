MG Astor First Drive Review - Ambitious SUV for India That Brings AI, ADAS to Masses

Back in 2019 when MG entered India, they promised a lot of technologies and lot of innovation with all their vehicles. Keeping their promise intact, MG launched vehicles like the Hector - India’s first car to put connected technology at the front, ZS EV - India’s first SUV to put electric drive at the front and the Gloster - India’s first SUV under Rs 40 Lakh to get autonomous driving. Fast forward to 2021, MG Motor India is ready with yet another technology forward SUV - the MG Astor.

MG Astor is the renamed ZS that comes with India’s first personal AI and segment first Level 2 autonomous driving among many other features. But technologies alone don’t sell cars, at least not in India. We got a chance to drive the MG Astor at the Buddh International Circuit to understand if this car is all about software or does it offer much more than that? Here’s our MG Astor first drive review-

Watch First Drive Review Video

Design

Starting our review with the exterior styling first, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the MG Astor is probably the most different looking SUV in its segment with ZS being its design inspiration. It essentially feels like the ZS facelift with all the new elements like a large celestial grille that dominates the front, Hawkeye styled LED headlamps, chrome dual exhaust design and machine cut alloys.

But, in my honest opinion, the lack of straight lines and curvaceous design somehow snatches that bulk from the car, even though it’s pretty big inside out and that’ my biggest problem with the SUV’s design. Apart from that, there’s a play of multiple badges across the vehicle and I am still not sure why the ZS badge is being used with the Astor badge. Overall, the MG Astor has a separate and a unique road presence, which might entice many, but not me.

MG Astor SUV design. (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Cabin

Inside the cabin, the MG Astor is a whole new ballgame! The model I drove gets the dual tone Sangria Red trim with hints of brush aluminium elements. The large panoramic sunroof adds to the sense of roominess and makes it feel upmarket. I didn’t liked the Rotary knob for sunroof which makes the whole experience a bit tedious. The centre of attraction is not the large 10.1-inch infotainment system or the 7.0-inch fully digital instrument console, it’s the mini AI robot installed at the top of the dashboard that makes you wonder where the technology has reached in cars, and more specifically in mass market cars.

MG Astor SUV cabin. (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

The AI robot can converse with you and help you undertake many usual tasks like opening the sunroof, or setting the temperature. However, when it comes to out-of-the-box conversations like cracking a Joke and all, it takes some time to reply back. Apart from jokes, you also get to hear news, weather updates, Wikipedia based articles, and greetings from the AI Bot. The whole interface with moving eyes is a nice touch.

Speaking about other technologies and features, the MG Astor is the most feature packed car in its segment and many segments above. You get stuff like steering modes - Dynamic, Urban and Normal to alter the steering input, auto intelligent headlamps, Auto AC with PM 2.5 filter among many others. And then there’s the new and updated iSmart connectivity suite that has further been enhanced with additional features.

MG Astor SUV rear seats. (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

The newest of all features with iSmart is the Digital Key which is basically remote lock/ unlock and Ignition on function. It is now Bluetooth enabled and not network dependent. This essentially means you don’t need to carry you car keys with you every time or at least, no need to panic in case the keys are left at home or inside the vehicle. With the app, you can unlock and start the vehicle even in the basement, no network zones, or anywhere else.

Practicality wise, I found enough spaces to keep my stuff, while seats were amply comfortable too, with enough cushioning and side bolstering. The rear seats are wide enough to seat 3 full grown adults, while floor hump is not that big to cause any troubles. What I missed was that the rear AC vents doesn’t get individual control knob. The boot is deep, but not wide enough.

MG Astor SUV personal AI Bot. (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Performance

In terms of powertrain options, the MG Astor is being offered with either a 1.5-litre NA or a 1.4-litre turbo unit, both petrol. While the 1.5L develops 110 PS and 144 Nm output and gets a 5 speed manual and CVT gearbox options, the turbo unit that we drove gets 140 PS and 220 NM output mated to a 6-speed auto gearbox. For our first drive experience, we got to drive the car on the Buddh International Track, which means we were able to stretch the vehicle to its limits.

MG Astor SUV 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster. (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

The max speed I managed to attain was 160 kmph and that’s where the speed topped. At this speed, the engine noise was audible, but in overall driving conditions, the NVH levels are under control. The steering felt comfortable, and with various modes, you can opt the steering input as per your preferences. With no potholes around the track, it’s hard to say how the suspension is tuned for the city, but my experience with the car says it’s on a softer side for a plush driving experience.

MG Astor SUV 6-speed AT gearbox. (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Safety

The MG Astor is probably the safest car when it comes to the sheer volume of safety tech it gets inside the vehicle like the Level 2 Autonomous Driving. What makes the MG Astor Level 2 ADAS ready is the Lane Keep Assist function. It keeps you inside the road markings to avoid going off the lane, if you are driving without the steering input. Although one shouldn’t do it, but it helps in adverse situations.

The good thing about the MG’s ADAS technology is that every function can be altered as per your safety needs. You can switch from Lane Keep Assist to just Lane Keep Warning only. Also, sensitivity in the Auto Emergency Braking can be altered and so can be the distance in ACC. You also get a 360 degree camera, TPMS and Blind Spot Indicator. In terms of conventional safety equipment, you get 6 airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, TCS, Hill hold, hill descent among others.

MG Astor SUV rear three quarters. (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Verdict

There’s a lot to talk about in the MG Astor thanks to the bucket load of features it gets, but I will keep it short. Despite its flaws, MG Astor comes out as a future ready SUV that puts focus on technologies like AI and ADAS and it’s a huge achievement in itself to make masses aware of such technologies. Should you buy this car? Yes, if you are someone who is tech-oriented, and need a value-for-money SUV (Assuming MG follow the same pricing strategy as the pervious launches). And no, if you need a car with huge road presence or a car with a diesel engine.

