Morris Garages, the SAIC owned UK based carmaker will launch its entry level product in India - MG Astor. The Astor gets the first-in-segment Autonomous Level 2 technology and equipped with a personal Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant. The AI assistant, designed by the American firm ‘Star Design’ and powered by i-Smart Hub, has been placed on the vehicle’s dashboard and will engages with the passengers of the car. It mimics human voices and emotions and is well-equipped to give information about a variety of things through Wikipedia. Watch the live launch of the MG Astor here -

“Astor is a step further and a catalyst for disruption with first-in-the-industry and best-in-class features that can only be seen in premium luxury segments. As an auto-tech brand, we’ve always introduced breakthrough technology, and this time we are going with Artificial Intelligence,” Rajeev Chaba, President, and MD, MG Motors India told in a statement. He added, “By leveraging AI, our vehicles will continue to provide a smarter and safer driving experience.”

Check MG Astor First Drive Review Here!

The Autonomous-level 2 MG Astor has derived its name from Raytheon Sentinel, ground surveillance and airborne battlefield aircraft, formerly operated by the Royal Air Force, United Kingdom. The car will also be equipped with mid-range radar and a multi-purpose camera supported by Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS). This will include adaptive cruise control, collision warning, automatic braking, lane assist, lane departure warning, rear-driver assist, and an intelligent headlamp control (IHC). The features provide a reinforced safety and comfort to the overall driving experience and are optimized depending on the Indian traffic conditions.

MG Motor India currently retails vehicles like Hector/ Hector Plus. ZS EV and Gloster in India. The MG Astor will be the entry level product from MG Motor and will compete against the segment leaders like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos apart from vehicles like Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

