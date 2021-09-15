MG Astor Mid-Size SUV Unveiled in India, Gets Level-2 Autonomous Driving System

MG Motor India has unveiled the Astor mid-size SUV in India. The comes as a direct rival to offerings such as the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta in India. The SUV has debuted ith a host of industry-first and advanced features like a personal AI assistant developed by USA-based Star Design.

The new AI assistant is powered by i-Smart Hub, which enables the system to interact with the passengers in the car. The platform will also support partnerships, services and subscriptions of CAAP. The level-2 Autonomous system package includes mid-range radars and a multi-performance camera that can detect a series of driver assitant systems.

Some of the distinctive feature highlights include cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, Intelligent Headlamp Control (IHC), Rear Drive Assist (RDA), and speed assist system amongst others.

In addition to this MG has also developed an ecosystem of various in-car services including maps and navigation with MapMyIndia, Jio connectivity, Blockchain-protected vehicle digital passport by KoineArth, and more. Also, customers can also access music via the JioSaavn app and reserve a parking spot via the Park+ (select cities to begin with) function through the head unit.

Under the bonnet, the MG Astor comes with an option of 1.5-litre petrol engine or 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine options which are currently offered in the international markets. This engine will be available in both manual and automatic transmission options.

