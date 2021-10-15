MG Astor SUV Design, Features and Variants Explained, Here's All You Need to Know

MG Astor has finally made its debut in India. The compact size SUV has been introduced at starting price of Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base VTi-Tech manual trim. Astor is MG's fifth product to go on sale in India and is basically a petrol-powered version of the MG ZS EV that's already available in the market. The compact SUV is based on the Car-as-a-Platform concept under which MG plans to offer a range of technology-driven services to its customer, reported Car and Bike.Astor is also the company's first AI personal assistant and Level 2 autonomous tech with ADAS. Astor SUV is being offered in four variants — Style, Super, Smart and the range-topping Sharp.

Design

In terms of look, MG Astor sports a lot of similarities with ZS EV and retains the same silhouette. The SUV, however, gets a new bolt celestial pattern grille and new bumper along with full LED Hawkeye Projector headlamps that have boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights. Astor also gets renewed 17-inch turbine inspired machine alloy wheels. On the rear side, it gets a modified LED taillamp setup along with a fresh rear bumper and chrome accentuated dual exhaust design.

Astor will be offered in five cour schemes that include Starry Black, Candy White, Glaze Red, Aurora Silver and Spiced Orange.

Interior and Features

On the inside, the cabin of Astor SUV comes with three interior theme options. There's a 7-inch instrument cluster along with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other offerings include a multifunctional steering wheel, auto climate control, 360-degree camera view, pure electric parking brake, air purifier, power-adjustable seats and a panoramic sunroof. The AI assistant of the Astor SUV can understand natural language and supports 35 Hinglish commands. The system offers 80 internet features. The list of safety features on this SUV includes traction control, ESP, TPMS, hill descent control, 6 airbags and all four disc brakes.

Engine

The MG Astor SUV will be available in two petrol units that include the 1.4-litre cour cylinder turbo unit equipped with abilities to deliver 138 bhp of maximum power and 56000 rpm and 220 Nm of peak torque at 3600 rpm. The engine unit is mated with a six-speed automatic transmission gearbox. The other engine option is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder available with the option of either a manual gearbox or an eight-step CVT gearbox. The motor can deliver up to 108 bhp of peak power and 144 Nm of peak torque.

Astor SUV will be competing in the market against the likes of Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and others.

