MG Astor SUV Launched in India at Rs 9.78 Lakh, Bookings to Start from October 21

MG Motor India has announced the launch of the mid-size SUV MG Astor with India’s first personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous (Level 2) technology, at an introductory price tag of Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG Astor will be available in four variants - Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp. The bookings for the MG Astor will open on October 21, 2021, and deliveries will commence in November 2021.

MG Astor comes with a standard 3-3-3 package which includes a warranty of three years/unlimited kilometres, three years of Roadside Assistance and three Labour-Free periodic services. With the MY MG Shield program, Astor customers also have the flexibility to choose and personalize their ownership package with Warranty Extension and Protect Plans. Astor also comes with the 3-60 program, an assured buyback plan under which customers will get 60 per cent of Astor’s ex-showroom price on completion of three years of purchase.

The new AI assistant is powered by i-Smart Hub, which enables the system to interact with the passengers in the car. The platform will also support partnerships, services and subscriptions of CAAP. The level-2 Autonomous system package includes mid-range radars and a multi-performance camera that can detect a series of driver assitant systems.

Some of the distinctive feature highlights include cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, Intelligent Headlamp Control (IHC), Rear Drive Assist (RDA), and speed assist system amongst others.

In addition to this MG has also developed an ecosystem of various in-car services including maps and navigation with MapMyIndia, Jio connectivity, Blockchain-protected vehicle digital passport by KoineArth, and more. Also, customers can also access music via the JioSaavn app and reserve a parking spot via the Park+ (select cities to begin with) function through the head unit.

Under the bonnet, the MG Astor comes with an option of a 1.5-litre petrol engine or 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine options which are currently offered in the international markets. This engine will be available in both manual and automatic transmission options.

Speaking on the launch, Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, “Astor brings personality, practicality and technology in one compelling expression of future mobility based on established brand heritage. Enriched with features and packed with technologies never seen before in this segment, we believe that Astor will set a new benchmark in the segment. While the car has been positioned and priced attractively, My MG Shield offers customers complete peace of mind and aligns with our philosophy of creating exciting experiences every time”.

