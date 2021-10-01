MG Astor: Top 5 Industry and Segment First Features Offered in This Mid-Size SUV

MG Motors is gearing up to launch the 2021 Astor SUV in the highly competitive SUV segment of the Indian market next month. Like most automakers, MG Motors is eyeing the upcoming festive season which is considered auspicious by Indian consumers for a new purchase. The new Astor will be MG’s fifth product in India after Hector, Hector Plus, Gloster and the ZS EV. It is a petrol powered iteration of the ZS EV but looks very different from its electric equivalent. When launched, it will rival Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos and to ensure it creates a firm footing in the Indian automotive market, here are its top five features, which its closest rivals miss out on.

AI-based personal assistant

This feature is aimed to provide an intuitive experience to the vehicle’s occupants. The system is designed using NLP and NLU technologies to portray human emotions and can interact with the user. It can not only also read news and tell jokes to the user, it is ready to respond to voice commands to operate the sunroof, use the navigation and even adjust the climate control.

Autonomous level-2 safety

The new Astor comes equipped with level-2 autonomous technology, which aids the SUV with various safety features. Apart from lane departure alerts, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking are among other slew of safety programs. The SUV also gets a speed assist system, which keeps the vehicle within speed limits all the time.

Steering modes

In a bid to offer customised driving preferences/patterns, MG has added three steering modes on the SUV. Namely Urban, Normal, and Dynamic, however, the company has not revealed how exactly these modes work.

Auto Intelligent Headlamps

While the Astor is not the first car to get automatic headlamps, it’s indeed the first car in its segment to get automatic intelligent headlamps. This essentially means that the headlamps adjust the intesity of the light basis the oncoming traffic and can switch from low to high beam or vice versa.

360 Degree 3D Camera

The new Astor comes outfitted with a 360 degree 3D camera which is again a segment first. The feature that is visible on the 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen unit, helps you see the vehicle in a 3D video for easy parking and driving in congested roads. It stiches the view from all the cameras to create a 3D model of the vehicle.

