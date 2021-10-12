MG Astor vs Kia Seltos Spec Comparison: New Battle in the Mid-Size SUV Space

UK based MG motors recently launched its C-segment SUV, Astor in India. The vehicle has been equipped with some of the premium and best in class features. The set of features also include 80 plus connected features and Level-2 ADAS. Astor has also been enabled with personal AI support, which is the vehicle's biggest attraction. In this article, we have done a detailed comparison of MG Astor and Kia Seltos to fetch you an idea of how the new car stacks up against its competition.

The company has manufactured the new Astor on the ZS EV platform, which is certainly smaller than its elder sibling Hector, but similar to other comparable c-segment vehicles Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta.

Talking about the dimensions of the vehicle, the Astor has a length of 4323 mm and a width of 1809 mm. The vehicle's wheelbase measures 2585 mm. On the other hand, South Korean automaker Kia's Seltos is 4315 mm long and 1800 mm wide.

Creta and Seltos however boast of a longer wheelbase of 2610 mm as compared to Astor. The primary reason why MG Astor appears a bit larger is because of its crossover design language. The company has established a significant ground clearance for its Astor model which is larger than the other two.

The newly unveiled Astor is available in two motor options- a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 110 ps of maximum power and 144 Nm of peak torque and a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 140 Ps of maximum power and 220 Nm of peak torque. Both the motors are paired to a six-speed manual, automatic and CVT transmission.

Kia Seltos, on the other hand, is one of the most successful offerings by the company in the Indian market and is available in two motor options- 1.5-litre smart stream G petrol engine and 1.5 litre CRDI VGT diesel motor.

