Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

MG becomes the Official Global Car Partner of Liverpool Football Club

The association with Liverpool FC, the current titleholder of the UEFA Champions League, will accelerate MG’s brand awareness across global markets such as Europe, Asia, Middle East, Australia, South America, North Africa and more.

News18.com

Updated:July 15, 2019, 6:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
MG becomes the Official Global Car Partner of Liverpool Football Club
MG Hector SUV. (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
Loading...

MG Motor on Monday signed a partnership with Liverpool FC, becoming the club’s official global car partner. The contract signing ceremony took place at the Mecca of football, the Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, UK. The association with Liverpool FC, the current titleholder of the UEFA Champions League, will accelerate MG’s brand awareness across global markets such as Europe, Asia, Middle East, Australia, South America, North Africa and more.

For MG and Liverpool fans in India, the partnership will enable VIP access to watch the Liverpool FC team training, autographed merchandise, match viewing experiences, and much more. Commenting on the association, Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India, said, “MG is proud to become the official global car partner for Liverpool FC, one of the world’s most celebrated and historic football clubs, as part of its commitment to expand its brand awareness worldwide including the Indian market. As a testament to this partnership, we aim to bring exciting experiences and create delightful associations with the Indian football community and fans. MG’s brand heritage truly resonates with the club’s rich history. We perfectly complement each other in terms of our ethos, brand legacy and the pursuit of speed.”

Billy Hogan, Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer, Liverpool Football Club, said: “MG, an iconic car brand with a rich sporting heritage, has been a valued partner of the club for several years. We’re incredibly pleased to not only be renewing this relationship but also be expanding it on a global scale. As partners, we have brought some incredible opportunities to our fans and chances for them to get closer to the action. I’m looking forward to seeing what else we can achieve now that our focus becomes global.”

With the launch of the MG EZS pure electric SUV slated for global markets including the UK, Australia, Thailand and India later this year, the partnership will be leveraged at a global scale. Through the association, MG aims to co-create exciting experiences for the football and brand community in India. The carmaker has also recently created its first limited-edition LFC branded car and is now looking at introducing the special version in India, post the global association.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram