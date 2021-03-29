MG Cyberster Electric Supercar Teased, to be Unveiled Globally on March 31

Morris Garages (MG) India has shared the teaser for its upcoming electric supercar – the MG Cyberster. While the electric car is expected to come with things like autonomous driving features and 5G connectivity support, MG is also going to fit the Cyberster with a gaming cockpit. The full unveiling of the car will happen on March 31, 2021.

One of the highlights of the car will be the fact that MG is set to claim 800 km of range on a full charge with the Cyberster. The car will also be able to do 0-100 km/h in a time of just 3 seconds. And is the case with teasers, usually, the teaser of the Cyberster do not give away a lot.

What can be seen from the teasers, however, is that the car will come with futuristic styling and will come with SAIC Design and Cyberster branding on it.

As mentioned earlier, the car will be unveiled globally at the end of March and as of now, there is no word about its availability in the Indian market. Currently, MG sells the MG ZS EV in India which was updated for the year 2021 and has been priced at Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Excite variant and Rs 24.18 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Exclusive variant. The updated MG ZS EV comes with four major changes - an increase in the ground clearance, different tyres, a longer range of 419 km (claimed) and an updated app experience. Other than that, the car is identical in terms of looks to the previous version of the ZS EV that was sold in India.

Watch this space for more updates on the MG Cyberster on March 31, 2021.