1-min read

MG Extender Unveiled in Thailand, Based on Maxus T70 Pick-Up Truck

At the heart of the MG Extender is a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel unit which produces 163hp and 375Nm of torque.

News18.com

Updated:August 19, 2019, 4:32 PM IST
MG Extender Unveiled in Thailand, Based on Maxus T70 Pick-Up Truck
MG Exender. (Image source: Twitter/Thitichai Ratanavises)
Chinese owned British manufacturer MG created quite a stir in the Indian market after it entered the Indian market with the Hector SUV. Not only did the SUV manage to acquire the third position in its segment, but it also managed to eat into the sales of Tata Harrier that was launched earlier this year.

Now before the dust settles, MG has introduced yet another new model in Thailand called the Extender. The company has not yet mentioned if the model will make its way into the Indian market in the near future. The new MG Extender is a rebadged version of the Maxus T70 pick-up truck sold in China, Australia and a few other markets.

On the outside, the MG Extender ships with looks that largely resemble the Maxus T70 pickup. Case in point are the flared wheel arches, an upright stance and an option of both crew-cab layout and extended-cab layout. On the inside, the Extender ships with a 10-inch infotainment system on the centre of the dashboard. Leather upholstery comes in higher variants with dotted cabin with leather inserts and contrasting stitching on the dashboard and door pads.

At its heart is a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel unit which produces 163hp and 375Nm of torque. The car can be bought in a 6-speed manual guise or 6-speed automatic gearbox. Additionally, buyers can also choose between two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive layouts.

While the company has not hinted at its arrival any time soon. However, the company had earlier stated that it will bring its own version of the Maxus D90 SUV to India before the end of 2020.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
