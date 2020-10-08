AUTO

MG Gloster Premium SUV India Launch LIVE: Price, Performance, Variants, Features and More

News18.com | October 8, 2020, 11:16 AM IST
MG Motor India is all set to launch the Gloster SUV in India today. The SUV will be the company's fourth vehicle in the domestic market after the launch of the successful MG Hector, the MG ZS EV and the MG Hector Plus. MG Motor India had already started accepting bookings for the car for an amount of Rs 1 lakh from September 24 and has revealed the MG Gloster variants to be offered in India namely - Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. There are also two seating configurations in which the Gloster can be had – 6-seater and 7-seater. We have already listed down the complete list of features, variant-wise, that the MG Gloster will get. You can read about it here. Powering the MG Gloster is a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine that comes with 8-speed automatic transmission. Now this engine too can be had in two different versions. The lower ‘Super’ and ‘Smart’ variants use only one turbocharger and hence produce 163 hp and 375 Nm of torque, and are rear-wheel drive.


Oct 8, 2020 11:12 am (IST)

MG has launched the Gloster at an introductory price of Rs 28.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here's the complete pricing of the car. 

Oct 8, 2020 11:09 am (IST)

MG Motor India recently introduced MY MG SHIELD, a personalized car ownership program for Gloster Premium SUV. The MY MG SHIELD with Gloster provides after-sales needs based on the ownership period, kilometres covered and other preferences.

Oct 8, 2020 11:08 am (IST)

The MG Gloster comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with connectivity features and voice command as well.

Oct 8, 2020 11:05 am (IST)

The car also gets Automatic Parking Assist that detects the parking space and parks autonomously. 

Oct 8, 2020 11:03 am (IST)

The MG Gloster is the first car in its segment to come with Level 1 autonomous driving with features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Collision Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking among others.

Oct 8, 2020 11:01 am (IST)

The event has commenced. Stay tuned for live updates!

Oct 8, 2020 10:58 am (IST)

MG Motor India had already started accepting bookings for the car for an amount of Rs 1 lakh from September 24.

Oct 8, 2020 10:48 am (IST)

In India, the Gloster will go up against full-size SUV like the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Alturas G4.

Oct 8, 2020 10:40 am (IST)

MG is all set for its fourth launch in India with the Gloster SUV. The car will be its fourth offering in the Indian market after the Hector, Hector Plus and ZS EV.

MG Gloster Premium SUV India Launch LIVE: Price, Performance, Variants, Features and More
MG Gloster (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)

Upon launch, the MG Gloster SUV will compete against the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and the Mahindra Alturas G4. However, MG will be aiming to attract customers with large cabin space, a longer list of equipment and comprehensive features including the likes of adaptive cruise control. We expect MG to price the SUV competitively, at around Rs 35-45 lakh mark (ex-showroom).

Live TV

