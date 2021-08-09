MG Gloster Savvy 7-Seater With Autonomous Level 1 Tech Launched at Rs 37.28 Lakh

MG Motor India has introduced the new seven-seat version of the Gloster Savvy. The 7-seater Savvy variant will get the Autonomous (Level 1) technology, making it the most affordable SUV with ADAS technology. Priced at Rs 37.28 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi), the new Gloster Savvy comes in a seven-seater (2+3+2) configuration and it joins the six-seater (2+2+2) configuration with the same ADAS technology.

Till now, MG was offering the seven seater variant in lower models with the ADAS technology. It features multiple driving modes enabled with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and a BorgWarner Transfer case aiding its off-roading abilities. It also has the i-SMART technology, 64-color ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, driver seat massager, and several other features.

Under the hood, the seven-seater MG Gloster Savvy, like its six-seat counterpart, features a 2.0 Twin Turbo Diesel Engine generating 200 PS power and 480 Nm of peak torque.

Speaking about the launch, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “We are introducing the Gloster Savvy with a 7-seater configuration in response to requests from our customers. With this addition to the existing Gloster Savvy with 6-seater configuration, we are offering our customers the power to choose a vehicle as per their needs and preferences.”

The premium SUV also comes with a industry-first MY MG Shield ownership package to suit flexible after-sales needs of customers. Besides MG Shield’s standard 3-3-3 package includes a warranty of three years/100,000 kilometers, three years of roadside assistance and three labour-free periodic services.

