MG Gloster SUV Officially Teased With Segment-First Features Including Autonomous Parking

After three offerings including the Hector, Hector Plus and the ZS EV, MG is set to launch its fourth offering in the full-size SUV segment. MG gave us a glimpse of the Gloster earlier this ear at this year's Auto Expo. The company released an official teaser of the car indicating a few segment-leading features.

According to the teaser, the car is expected to feature autonomous parking and emergency stop and collision avoidance system (CAS). In the domestic market, the car will go up against the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Altura G4 and Toyota and Cruiser.

Underpinning the car is MG’s ladder-frame chassis and measures 5,005mm in length, 1,932mm in width and 1,875mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,950mm. A few of the design cues include an octagonal grille with chrome slats, LED headlamps with DRLs, fog lamps with round chrome bezel and sculpted bumper and hood. Also on offer are a set of dual-tone alloy wheels, bold shoulder creases, chrome around the window line, chrome door handles, LED tail-lights and roof rails.

Powering the car will be a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission and a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine mated with 8-speed automatic transmission. The former outputs 220bhp and 360Nm of peak torque while the latter delivers 215bhp.