MG Gloster SUV Price Increased by Upto Rs 80,000, Third Hike Since Launch in October

MG Motor India has raised the prices of its popular Gloster SUV by up to Rs 80,000 depending upon the variant of the model. This comes as the third price hike of the SUV since its launch in October 2020. The company in April also hiked the prices of its Hector and Hector plus SUVs.

The MG Gloster is retailed in four variants including Sharp, Smart, Super and Savvy and offers six-seat as well as seven-seater options. MG however, has not changed the pricing of its Super variant while the smart variant has witnessed a price rise of Rs 50,000

As per repots, the Savvy variant of the model has received a maximum price hike of Rs 80,000 while the Sharp variant of the model has witnessed a rise of Rs 70,000.

The MG Gloster comes with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that offers two power options, the 2.0-litre twin-turbo version churns out a maximum power of 215 Bhp and a peak torque of 480Nm while the 2.0 litre turbo version generates a maximum power of 161 bhp and a peak torque of 375 Nm

The engine is mated to an eight-speed torque-converter automatic unit which is standard across all variants. MG recently also vowed to pay for vaccination costs for all of its employees and join the fight against Coronavirus.

Also Watch:

Following the revised pricing, the MG Gloster now begins from an ex-showroom price of Rs 29.98 lakh with the top-end variant costing Rs 36.09 lakh.

Recently the company in India stated that it will close operations at its Halol plant in Gujarat for a week between April 29 to May 5 to curb the rapidly surging cases of Covid-19 in the state. The decision was informed by the President and Managing Director of MG Motor India, Rajeev Chaba on social media a few days back.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here