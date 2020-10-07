MG Gloster SUV to launch in India Tomorrow, Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Morris Garages (MG) is set to launch their fourth vehicle in the market in the form of the MG Gloster SUV. This comes after the launch of the very successful MG Hector, the MG ZS EV and the MG Hector Plus. The MG Gloster, however, will now be their new flagship offering for the Indian market and the launch is set to take place on October 8, 2020. The company had already started accepting bookings for the car for an amount of Rs 1 lakh from September 24.

The MG Gloster will be launched in five versions, spread across four variants – Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. There are also two seating configurations in which the Gloster can be had – 6-seater and 7-seater. The ‘Sharp’ variant of the Gloster will be available with both these seating configurations.

We have already listed down the complete list of features, variant-wise, that the MG Gloster will get. You can read about it here.

Powering the MG Gloster is a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine that comes with 8-speed automatic transmission. Now this engine too can be had in two different versions.

The lower ‘Super’ and ‘Smart’ variants use only one turbocharger and hence produce 163 hp and 375 Nm of torque, and are rear-wheel drive.

The upper variants, ‘Sharp’ and ‘Savvy’, get this engine with two turbochargers and a result make 218 hp and 480 Nm of torque, and get on-demand 4WD system.

Also Watch:

Upon launch, the MG Gloster SUV will compete against the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and the Mahindra Alturas G4. However, MG will be aiming to attract customers with large cabin space, a longer list of equipment and comprehensive features including the likes of adaptive cruise control. We expect MG to price the SUV competitively, at around Rs 30-35 lakh mark (ex-showroom).