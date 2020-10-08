MG Gloster SUV With ADAS to Launch in India Today - Watch it Live Here [Video]

Morris Garages (MG) will launch their flagship and most expensive SUV in India till date - Gloster - today. The MG Gloster is the company's fourth vehicle in the domestic market after the launch of the successful MG Hector, the MG ZS EV and the MG Hector Plus. The launch is slated to take place on October 8, 2020 at 11 AM and you can click on the video below to watch the live launch.

MG Motor India had already started accepting bookings for the car for an amount of Rs 1 lakh from September 24 and has revealed the MG Gloster variants to be offered in India namely - Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. There are also two seating configurations in which the Gloster can be had – 6-seater and 7-seater.

We have already listed down the complete list of features, variant-wise, that the MG Gloster will get. You can read about it here.

Powering the MG Gloster is a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine that comes with 8-speed automatic transmission. Now this engine too can be had in two different versions. The lower ‘Super’ and ‘Smart’ variants use only one turbocharger and hence produce 163 hp and 375 Nm of torque, and are rear-wheel drive.

The upper variants, ‘Sharp’ and ‘Savvy’, get this engine with two turbochargers and a result make 218 hp and 480 Nm of torque, and get on-demand 4WD system. The 8-speed auto transmission will be a eShifter.

Upon launch, the MG Gloster SUV will compete against the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and the Mahindra Alturas G4. However, MG will be aiming to attract customers with large cabin space, a longer list of equipment and comprehensive features including the likes of adaptive cruise control. We expect MG to price the SUV competitively, at around Rs 35-45 lakh mark (ex-showroom).