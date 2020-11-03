MG Gloster SUV’s Introductory Offer Ends, Starting Price Hiked by Rs 1 Lakh in India

MG Motors full-size sports utility vehicle (SUV), the MG Gloster, was launched earlier this month in six and seven-seater configurations. Its price ranged from Rs 28.98 lakh to Rs 35.38 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) and was valid for the first 2000 units or until October 31, 2020. However, these prices were introductory and now MG Motors has hiked the price of its flagship SUV by up to Rs 1 lakh. MG Motors stated that the revised prices are inclusive of the MG Shield after-sales packages that have been on offer since its launch on October 8, 2020.

The price hike resulted in the base-spec Super-7 model getting costlier by Rs 1 lakh, while the subsequent top-spec Savvy-6 variant saw a marginal increase of Rs 20,000. Even after a price hike, Gloster is at par in price with the likes of the Ford Endeavour and it is still cheaper than the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace. The Mahindra Alturas G4 continues to be the most affordable seven-seater SUV in the country.

The MG Gloster comes with a 2.0-litre diesel engine in two states of tune with both the engines coming mated with an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard in India. The first one is a single turbocharger engine which produces 163 hp and 375 Nm, while the higher-spec twin-turbo version produces 218 hp and 480 Nm. The lower-spec models come in with two-wheel drive only and the higher-spec engines come with a selectable drive mode with a shift-on-the-fly four-wheel-drive option. However, with all the numbers and 8-speed automatic gearbox, Gloster does not feel most energetic and is slow to react.

Also Watch:

The real USP of the Gloster is its size and enormous cabin, which is among the largest cabin sizes one can get in its segment. It also features a host of advanced features list which include advanced driver assistance systems. In the first level-1 segment, it features lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.