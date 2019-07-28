MG Hector 7-Seater Variant Launched in Indonesia as Wuling Amlaz

MG’s entry into the Indian turf really took off. The brand attracted a huge demand for the Hector SUV that forced it to temporarily stop the bookings to meet with the deliveries. At its launch, it was confirmed that a 7-seat version of the SUV was in the pipeline and that it will arrive in India by 2020.

In light of the same, MG Motor’s parent company SAIC has launched the car in Indonesia under the nameplate of Wuling Amlaz. Apart from the seating set up, the 7-seater version of the SUV will not sport any major difference in terms of dimension. The car was launched in Indonesia at the GIIAS 2019 and is priced from 263.8 million Rupiah (Rs 12.99 lakh) to 338.8 million Rupiah (Rs 16.69 lakh).

In the face of it, both the Hector and Amlaz looks identical with different badges on the grille and steering wheel. Similar to the Hector, the Amlaz also comes with a host of features including a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, internet, AI-based online navigation and voice recognition, TPMS and more. Other attractive features include LED headlights, remote car operation, a 10.4-inch touch screen system, panoramic sunroof etc. Safety features like front and rear disc brakes, ESP, TCS, hill-hold control and vehicle stability management are standard across all variants.