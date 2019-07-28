MG Hector 7-Seater Variant Launched in Indonesia as Wuling Amlaz
Apart from the seating set up, the 7-seater version of the SUV will not sport any major difference in terms of dimension.
Wuling Amlaz. (Image source: Wuling)
MG’s entry into the Indian turf really took off. The brand attracted a huge demand for the Hector SUV that forced it to temporarily stop the bookings to meet with the deliveries. At its launch, it was confirmed that a 7-seat version of the SUV was in the pipeline and that it will arrive in India by 2020.
In light of the same, MG Motor’s parent company SAIC has launched the car in Indonesia under the nameplate of Wuling Amlaz. Apart from the seating set up, the 7-seater version of the SUV will not sport any major difference in terms of dimension. The car was launched in Indonesia at the GIIAS 2019 and is priced from 263.8 million Rupiah (Rs 12.99 lakh) to 338.8 million Rupiah (Rs 16.69 lakh).
In the face of it, both the Hector and Amlaz looks identical with different badges on the grille and steering wheel. Similar to the Hector, the Amlaz also comes with a host of features including a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, internet, AI-based online navigation and voice recognition, TPMS and more. Other attractive features include LED headlights, remote car operation, a 10.4-inch touch screen system, panoramic sunroof etc. Safety features like front and rear disc brakes, ESP, TCS, hill-hold control and vehicle stability management are standard across all variants.
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun-Malaika, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone at Karan Johar's Epic Saturday Night Bash, Watch Video
- Disha Patani Dolls Up Sister Khushboo, Takes Credit for Hair and Make-up
- Sara Ali Khan Debuts on the Ramp at India Couture Week 2019, Kartik Aaryan Cheers Her On
- Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas Distraught Over Dog Waldo's Tragic Death: Report
- Viral Video of Confused Dog Reacting to Bubbles in Water Dispenser Is Paw-dorable