MG Hector Beats Mahindra XUV500 in July 2019 Sales, Sells 1508 Models to Rank Third in Segment
In July 2019, MG sold 1508 models of the Hector outselling the Mahindra which sold just 1116 model of the XUV500 in the same month.
Image for representation.
The MG Hector called for a major stir up in the Indian SUV market. The first car from the Chinese-owned British manufacturer managed to outsell the pre-dominant Tata Harrier with a considerably high margin. However, in the SUV climate, the XUV500 was an equally potent model too. In July 2019, MG sold 1508 models of the Hector outselling the Mahindra which sold just 1116 model of the XUV500 in the same month.
The MG Hector can be availed in both petrol and diesel guise. The diesel engine of the Hector is that of the Harrier, in a different state of tune, churning out 170hp and 350Nm of peak torque. The diesel variant is available with only available with a six-speed manual transmission. In addition to this, MG also offers an optional 48V mild-hybrid tech that adds 20 Nm to the existing torque figures.
In early-may, Mahindra launched the W3 variant of the XUV500 that was powered by the same mHawk155 engine that puts out 152 hp and 360 Nm of torque through a six-speed manual transmission. It got projector headlamps alongside power-adjustable ORVMs. The safety package calls for dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, Disc brakes on all wheels and engine immobilizer. On the inside, while higher variants of the XUV500 ships with tan coloured leather seats with diamond stitching, the W3 variant gets Jacquard Fabric Upholstery.
