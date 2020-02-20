MG Hector Bookings Cross 50,000 Mark in India; 20,000 Units of SUV Sold Till Now

MG Motor India announced that bookings for its first model in India, the Hector, have crossed 50,000 units. With best-in-class features and performance, MG Hector, India’s first internet car, has further emerged as the segment leader in the C-SUV segment with nearly 20,000 units sold since its launch in India last year.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer – MG Motor India, said: “The Hector continues its’ strong momentum in the Indian market, crossing the 50,000-mark in terms of bookings received in just 8 months since its launch. We continue to accelerate this momentum by opening new brand outlets closer to our prospective customers in tier-I and tier-II cities. With plans to launch the Hector Plus 6-seater family version in Q3 2020, we aim to further strengthen the Hector brand in India”.



The carmaker has already expanded its operational footprint to over 200 centers across India and aims to expand the number to 250 by March 2020. The brand is also planning to make MG Gloster available in the market by Diwali 2020.

MG Hector is available in a total of 11 combinations across four variants: Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. It comes with three engine options: Petrol, Petrol Hybrid, and Diesel, with the petrol engine available in both manual and automatic transmissions. The Hector is equipped with 25 safety features. It has a 10.4-inch HD touchscreen featuring iSMART and also has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity options. It also comes with LED daytime running lights, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, cruise control, electrically adjustable front seats, and heated ORVMs.