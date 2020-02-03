Take the pledge to vote

MG Hector Clocks 3,130 Unit Sales in January 2020, February Will See Coronavirus Effect

MG Motor India forecasted a hit on sales due to 'significant disruption' in the supply chain from European, Chinese and other Asian suppliers due to the coronavirus outbreak.

February 3, 2020
MG Motor India on Saturday reported retail sales of 3,130 units in January 2020 while forecasting a hit on sales this month due to 'significant disruption' in the supply chain from European, Chinese and other Asian suppliers due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Commenting on January sales performance, MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta said, "The robust sales momentum of our first offering, the Hector, has been very encouraging. We are on track for BS-VI transition in line with our brand belief of offering the latest technology to our customers. This transition will continue to happen over February and March 2020," he added.

On the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Gupta said, "We expect significant disruption in the supply chain from European and Chinese/Asian suppliers." He further said sales may get impacted in February due to the coronavirus as the firm's inventory levels have been minimum because of the bookings backlog. "We are working towards ensuring that the impact on the end-consumer and our operations is minimized," Gupta added.

