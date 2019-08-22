MG Hector Customers Waiting for Delivery to Get Redeemable Loyalty Points

MG Motor India has further augmented its 'Worth Waiting For' programme with a unique rewards initiative. Under the rewards initiative, customers will additionally gain 1,000 points every week. The points can be redeemed for MG’s range of Genuine Accessories and/or prepaid maintenance packages while receiving delivery for the Hector, this year. The accessories for the Hector are available across its 120 centers in India and come with a warranty of one year/20,000 kilometres.

Commenting on the Worth Waiting For initiative, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “As part of our commitment to customer satisfaction, our ‘Worth Waiting For’ programme has been further augmented with a unique rewards initiative. Apart from driving the cause of girl child education, the rewards initiative brings delight to our HECTOR customers as they take deliveries.”

The MG Hector can be availed in both petrol and diesel guise. The diesel engine of the Hector is similar to that of the Harrier, in a different state of tune, churning out 170hp and 350Nm of peak torque. The diesel variant is available with only available with a six-speed manual transmission. In addition to this, MG also offers an optional 48V mild hybrid tech that adds 20 Nm to the existing torque figures.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.