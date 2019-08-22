Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

MG Hector Customers Waiting for Delivery to Get Redeemable Loyalty Points

The points can be redeemed for MG’s range of Genuine Accessories and/or prepaid maintenance packages while receiving delivery for the Hector, this year.

News18.com

Updated:August 22, 2019, 4:42 PM IST
MG Hector Customers Waiting for Delivery to Get Redeemable Loyalty Points
MG Hector (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
MG Motor India has further augmented its 'Worth Waiting For' programme with a unique rewards initiative. Under the rewards initiative, customers will additionally gain 1,000 points every week. The points can be redeemed for MG’s range of Genuine Accessories and/or prepaid maintenance packages while receiving delivery for the Hector, this year. The accessories for the Hector are available across its 120 centers in India and come with a warranty of one year/20,000 kilometres.

Commenting on the Worth Waiting For initiative, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “As part of our commitment to customer satisfaction, our ‘Worth Waiting For’ programme has been further augmented with a unique rewards initiative. Apart from driving the cause of girl child education, the rewards initiative brings delight to our HECTOR customers as they take deliveries.”

The MG Hector can be availed in both petrol and diesel guise. The diesel engine of the Hector is similar to that of the Harrier, in a different state of tune, churning out 170hp and 350Nm of peak torque. The diesel variant is available with only available with a six-speed manual transmission. In addition to this, MG also offers an optional 48V mild hybrid tech that adds 20 Nm to the existing torque figures.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
