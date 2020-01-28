MG Hector Fire Caused Due to Abandoned Cloth in the Engine Bay, Study Concludes

Sending shockwaves into the auto industry, an MG Hector SUV caught fire on the road earlier this year. Although no one was injured, the viral images of the car burning left buyers and potential customers wary of the vehicle’s safety. Now, MG Motor India has issued a statement on the incident. According to reports, the owner bought the SUV on January 3, 2020, and the incident happened on January 20. While he was out on the road, he found smoke coming out of the engine, as soon as the owner got off the vehicle, it caught fire.

Fire tenders were reported to have come to the scene in 15 minutes, but by then the front of the car had burned down. MG Motor started investigating the incident soon after. There were two separate investigations carried out, one by an internal team of the company and the other by a separate external investigation team. A government agency was in control of the external group, the report added. The results found by both the teams were similar, which said that the oil line and the fuel line of the car were found to be completely unharmed.

This indicated that the fire did not originate from the fuel or the oil lines. However, some foreign material and its debris were found in the engine bay. The investigators concluded that the foreign material could have been a cloth, which was mistakenly left in the engine bay.

The owner of the vehicle had appreciated the prompt action taken by the firm and were said to be driving another Hector. In a statement released by the owner, he added that he had fitted some accessories at the dealership.

