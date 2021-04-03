MG Hector, Hector Plus Prices Hiked by Upto Rs 43,000 From April Due to Rise in Input Costs

The price of Hector and Hector Plus has been increased for the third time in 2021 with effect from April 1. MG Motor India revised the rate of the vehicles earlier in January and February too. In comparison to the March 2021 prices, the rates of the vehicles have been increased by Rs 43,000. An increase in the prices of the raw materials and transportation cost is said to be the reason behind the hike in the market price of the SUVs.

According to RushLane, the base variant of the MG Hector (Style MT) will now cost Rs 13.18 lakh, which is Rs 28,000 more than last month's price of Rs 12.90 lakh. The cost of Super MT has been increased by Rs 28,000 to Rs 14.17 lakh while a rise of Rs 38,000 has been witnessed in the rate of Super MT Hybrid to Rs 14.78 lakh.

Rs 16.8 lakh has been fixed as the price of Smart DCT single tone interiors while the dual-tone interiors Smart CVT is worth Rs 16.85 lakh, rising by Rs 28,000.

A hike of Rs 33,000 has been observed in the prices of the Sharp MT Hybrid variant to Rs 17.43 lakh. While other models including Sharp DCT single-tone interior, Sharp DCT dual-tone interior, Smart CVT have been priced at Rs 18.39 lakh, Rs 18.43 lakh and Rs 18.43 lakh respectively.Coming to the diesel variants of 2021 MG Hector, it has been increased by a maximum of Rs 43,000. The Style, Super, Smart and Sharp diesel variants now cost Rs 14.59 lakh, Rs 15.69 lakh, Rs 17.40 lakh and Rs 18.86 lakh respectively.

The prices of both the 6 and 7-seater models of the Hector Plus have been hiked by the company. Rs 28,000 hike has been witnessed in the prices of the petrol variants while the rates of the diesel variants have gone up by Rs 38,000 for both 6 and 7 seater models.

According to the new prices, the 2021 MG Hector Plus 6-seater model is now available with a price tag ranging between Rs 17.50 lakh and Rs 19.61 lakh. For the petrol variants, the prices start from Rs 17.50 lakh and go up to Rs 19.18 lakh while for the diesel versions the range is from Rs 16.38 lakh to Rs 19.61 lakh.The 7-seater Style and Super Hybrid petrol variants have been priced at Rs 13.63 lakh and Rs 15.13 lakh respectively. While the Style, Super, Smart and Select diesel manual models are priced at Rs 15.04 lakh, Rs 16.14 lakh, Rs 18.00 lakh and Rs 18.81 lakh respectively.Buyers can note that no change has been made in the grade-wise colour options. However, the exterior dual-tone colour variants will cost Rs 20,000 more than the base variant and interior dual-tone variants (available only in 5-seater Hector) will cost Rs 5,000 extra.