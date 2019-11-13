MG Hector Outsells Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass in October 2019
MG Hector boasts of many first-in-class features like a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, internet, AI-based online navigation and voice recognition, TPMS and more.
Image for Representation (MG Hector India)
New entrants such as MG Motor and Kia have shone since their debut while other long-timers struggled with their sales for over 11 months. Continuing to dominate the premium SUV segment, MG Hector once again outsold its rivals Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass. In October MG sold 3,536 units of Hector as opposed to the 1258 units that Tata sold of the Harrier and 854 units of the Compass that were sold by Jeep.
MG Hector boast of many first-in-class features like a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, internet, AI-based online navigation and voice recognition, TPMS and more. Other attractive features include LED headlights, remote car operation, a 10.4-inch touch screen system, panoramic sunroof etc. Safety features like front and rear disc brakes, ESP, TCS, hill-hold control and vehicle stability management are standard across all variants.
