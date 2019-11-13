Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

MG Hector Outsells Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass in October 2019

MG Hector boasts of many first-in-class features like a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, internet, AI-based online navigation and voice recognition, TPMS and more.

News18.com

November 13, 2019
MG Hector Outsells Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass in October 2019
Image for Representation (MG Hector India)

New entrants such as MG Motor and Kia have shone since their debut while other long-timers struggled with their sales for over 11 months. Continuing to dominate the premium SUV segment, MG Hector once again outsold its rivals Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass. In October MG sold 3,536 units of Hector as opposed to the 1258 units that Tata sold of the Harrier and 854 units of the Compass that were sold by Jeep.

MG Hector boast of many first-in-class features like a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, internet, AI-based online navigation and voice recognition, TPMS and more. Other attractive features include LED headlights, remote car operation, a 10.4-inch touch screen system, panoramic sunroof etc. Safety features like front and rear disc brakes, ESP, TCS, hill-hold control and vehicle stability management are standard across all variants.

The car comes with a set of large 10-spoke alloy wheels and large outside rear-view mirrors with integrated turn signal lights. Other features include equipped with power adjustable seats, cruise control, electronic parking brake and a 360-degree camera.

As far as dimensions go, the Hector SUV stands as the largest in its class with a length of 4655 mm, a width of 1835 mm and a height of 1760 mm alongside a wheelbase of 2,750mm and a ground clearance of 192mm.

The MG Hector can be availed in both petrol and diesel guise. The diesel engine outputs 170hp and 350Nm of peak torque. The diesel variant is available with only available with a six-speed manual transmission. In addition to this, MG also offers an optional 48V mild-hybrid tech that adds 20 Nm to the existing torque figures.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
