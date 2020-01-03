MG Hector Outsells Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass; Retails 3,021 Units in December 2019

MG Motor India has revealed the monthly retail sales figures for MG Hector. In December 2019, the marquee carmaker recorded retail sales of 3,021 units. Since July 2019, the carmaker recorded total sales of 15,930 units. Its second vehicle in India, the MG ZS EV, India’s first pure electric internet SUV, will go on sale in January 2020.

Commenting on the sales performance in 2019, Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said: “As a new entrant in the Indian market, the robust sales momentum of our first offering, the Hector, has been very encouraging. We are working closely with our global and local suppliers to increase the production of the Hector in 2020 to support the booking backlog. In line with our focus on customer satisfaction, we are constantly evaluating the emerging demand for the Hector in newer markets across India. We are proactively setting up more service centres closer to our prospective customers to elevate their ownership experience with MG".

In comparison, Tata Harrier, the flagship SUV of the Indian automaker registered 1,507 unit sales while the Jeep Compass only managed to rake 742 units.

The carmaker is conducting various customer engagement events across multiple regions in a phase-wise manner. MG Motor India currently has over 150 centres across India and aims to further strengthen its network count to 250 centres by March 2020.

