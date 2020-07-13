MG Hector Plus 6-Seater SUV Launch LIVE: Price, Variants, Features and More

Read More

After the success of the MG Hector, MG Motor India has launched its third SUV in India in the form of the MG Hector Plus. This follows the launch of the MG ZS EV which is an electric SUV. The MG Hector Plus has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).With the launch of the MG Hector Plus, MG now has a 6-seater SUV offering in India and it is priced slightly higher than the 5-seater MG Hector. The ‘Plus’ was first showcased at the 2020 Delhi Auto Expo and it gets updated styling and a longer feature list too. It is able to seat 6 people inside the cabin because the Hector Plus gets a third row of seats at the back and captain seats in the middle row.