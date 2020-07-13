MG Hector Plus 6-Seater SUV Launch LIVE: Price, Variants, Features and More
News18.com | July 13, 2020, 1:41 PM IST
After the success of the MG Hector, MG Motor India has launched its third SUV in India in the form of the MG Hector Plus. This follows the launch of the MG ZS EV which is an electric SUV. The MG Hector Plus has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).
With the launch of the MG Hector Plus, MG now has a 6-seater SUV offering in India and it is priced slightly higher than the 5-seater MG Hector. The ‘Plus’ was first showcased at the 2020 Delhi Auto Expo and it gets updated styling and a longer feature list too. It is able to seat 6 people inside the cabin because the Hector Plus gets a third row of seats at the back and captain seats in the middle row.
A majority of the features in the MG Hector Plus is borrowed from its 5-seater sibling along with an extra row of seats.
Jul 13, 2020 1:37 pm (IST)
Here is the complete price list of the newly launched MG Hector Plus.
Jul 13, 2020 12:58 pm (IST)
The prices of the MG Hector Plus are introductory and valid till August 13, 2020, post which the prices are going to go up by Rs 50,000.
Jul 13, 2020 12:57 pm (IST)
The MG Hector Plus has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13.49 lakh for the petrol variants and Rs 14,44 lakh for the diesel variant.
Jul 13, 2020 12:55 pm (IST)
And yes, in case you are wondering, it gets the same panoramic sunroof as well, like the MG Hector.
Jul 13, 2020 12:54 pm (IST)
The tan-brown leather will be used on the arm rests as well.
Jul 13, 2020 12:53 pm (IST)
Tan-brown leather will be used inside the MG Hector Plus.
Jul 13, 2020 12:53 pm (IST)
The MG Hector Plus gets the connected car technology, like the MG Hector. It gets an identical interior design which will boast of a 10.4-inch infotainment system, an Infinity sound system, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and power front seats.
Jul 13, 2020 12:52 pm (IST)
MG Motor India claims that the MG Hector Plus will have a low cost of ownership as it can be maintained at 45 paise/km for petrol variants and 60 paise/km for diesel variants.
Jul 13, 2020 12:51 pm (IST)
The MG Hector Plus gets 5 Years unlimited km warranty, 5-year 24x7 roadside assistance and 5 free services. For commercial use, the warranty will be at 5 year/1.5 lakh km (whichever comes first).
Jul 13, 2020 12:49 pm (IST)
While the hybrid and diesel variants will be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, the petrol-only version will be offered with a DCT only.
Jul 13, 2020 12:48 pm (IST)
'Style, Super, Smart and Sharp' - these are the names of the four variants in which the MG Hector will come in.
Jul 13, 2020 12:48 pm (IST)
The MG Hector Plus will be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine rated 143PS, a 1.5-litre hybrid engine that will output 143PS and a 2.0-litre diesel engine that will deliver 170PS.
Jul 13, 2020 12:47 pm (IST)
The middle row of seats on the MG Hector is going to be captain seats. However, MG did just say that the last row of seats is suitable for children.
Jul 13, 2020 12:46 pm (IST)
MG is introducing a 'smart swipe' feature which allows you to open the boot lid by swiping your feet under the rear bumper.
Jul 13, 2020 12:45 pm (IST)
At the back, the MG Hector Plus gets an updated rear bumper and slightly tweaked tail lamps.
Jul 13, 2020 12:44 pm (IST)
At the front, the MG Hector Plus gets new LED DRLs, indicators, new headlamps and fog lamps and updated grille design.
Jul 13, 2020 12:43 pm (IST)
The MG Hector Plus is the third SUV from MG Motor India, which follows the launch of the MG Hector and the MG ZS EV.
Jul 13, 2020 12:42 pm (IST)
The MG Hector Plus has been unveiled.
Jul 13, 2020 12:39 pm (IST)
MG Motor India has sanitised over 4,000 cars during the COVID-19 lockdown period and donated 100 MG Hector SUVs to frontline workers.
Jul 13, 2020 12:33 pm (IST)
The MG Hector was launched a year ago, which was when MG Motor India had entered the Indian market.
Jul 13, 2020 12:33 pm (IST)
The launch of the MG Hector Plus has begun, here are the live updates.
Jul 13, 2020 12:32 pm (IST)
In terms of safety, the MG Hector Plus will get 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera and electronic stability control (ESC).
Jul 13, 2020 12:27 pm (IST)
The MG Hector Plus will make use of captain seats in the middle row as opposed to a bench seat which the 5-seater MG Hector gets.
Jul 13, 2020 12:27 pm (IST)
Jul 13, 2020 12:26 pm (IST)
MG Motor India has already started with the bookings of the MG Hector Plus for an amount of Rs 50,000 across India.
Jul 13, 2020 12:24 pm (IST)
We are only minutes away from the launch event of the MG Hector Plus.
Jul 13, 2020 12:15 pm (IST)
The new feature that will debut with the MG Hector Plus is that it will get an electronically operated boot lid which can be operated by swiping your foot under the rear bumper. This will come in handy in situations when you have both your hands busy and want to keep stuff in the boot.
Jul 13, 2020 11:54 am (IST)
The launch event of the MG Hector Plus SUV will begin shortly.
Jul 13, 2020 11:49 am (IST)
The MG Hector Plus SUV is based on the already existing MG Hector SUV, which was the first launch by MG Motor India in the country and was a runaway success.
MG Hector Plus from the front. (Photo: MG Motor India)
The ‘Plus’ badged MG Hector comes with only one new feature – an automatic tailgate. Rest of the list will be borrowed from the Hector which means the connected car will boast of a 10.4-inch infotainment system, an Infinity sound system, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and power front seats.
Here's how the the launch event of the MG Hector Plus was: