MG Hector Plus 6-Seater SUV Launch LIVE: Variants, Price, Features and More

After the success of the MG Hector, MG Motor India is set to bring its third SUV in India in the form of the MG Hector Plus. This follows the launch of the MG ZS EV which is an electric SUV.
With the launch of the MG Hector Plus, MG will have a 6-seater SUV offering in India and it is expected to be priced slightly higher than the 5-seater MG Hector. The ‘Plus’ was first showcased at the 2020 Delhi Auto Expo and it gets updated styling and a longer feature list too. It is able to seat 6 people inside the cabin because the Hector Plus makes use of an extra third row of seats at the back and for the middle occupants, it will provide captain seats.
MG Hector Plus from the front. (Photo: MG Motor India)
The ‘Plus’ badged MG Hector comes with only one new feature – an automatic tailgate. Rest of the list will be borrowed from the Hector which means the connected car will boast of a 10.4-inch infotainment system, an Infinity sound system, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and power front seats.
Tune in as we bring you all of the updates from the launch event of the MG Hector Plus LIVE below:
