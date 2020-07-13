MG Hector Plus 6-Seater SUV Launched in India, Prices Starting From 13.49 Lakh

MG has launched the six-seater variant of the Hector - the Hector Plus in India. Introductory prices for the car begins at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol variant and goes up to Rs 18.53 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 2.0-litre turbo-diesel variant.

The Hector Plus sports one additional seat than the Hector. This comes with an extra third row and captain seats for the middle occupants. It is speculated that the company will also launch a bench-seat version later which could 7 people.

MG Hector Plus Pricing. (Image source: YouTube/MG Motor India)

The Plus badge comes with only one new feature – an automatic tailgate. Rest of the list is borrowed from the Hector which means the connected car will boast of a 10.4-inch infotainment system, an Infinity sound system, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and power front seats.

Also Watch:

Like its 5-seater sibling, the Hector Plus is also offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine rated at 143PS, a 1.5-litre hybrid engine outputting 143PS and a 2.0-litre diesel engine that delivers 170PS. While the hybrid and diesel variants are mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, the petrol-only version is offered with a DCT only.

In terms of safety, the car gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera and electronic stability control.