MG Hector Plus 6-Seater SUV to Launch in India on July 13, Bookings Open for Rs 50,000

MG Motor India has announced that the bookings for their upcoming 6-seater version of the Hector SUV, called as the Hector Plus, have begun across India. The company has also announced that the MG Hector Plus will launch in India on July 13, 2020. This would make the Hector Plus, the third model to be launched by MG Motor India following the MG Hector and the MG ZS electric SUV.

The 6-seater MG Hector Plus is based on the already existing 5-seater MG Hector and has similar dimensions except for the fact that the former is 65mm longer in length, which is mainly due to the new front and rear bumpers that the car gets. There are some subtle design changes on the Hector Plus too, in order to make it stand apart against the regular Hector, as it will get new headlamps, different grille design and an updated rear bumper.

On the inside, the big change will be the new seating configuration which will now consist of three rows with individual captain seats in the middle. The other change would be the use of tan brown leatherette upholstery inside the cabin as opposed to the all-black cabin that the Hector gets.

Powering the Hector Plus would be two engine options. It will include a 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 170 hp and is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox, and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 143 hp and is offered with a 6-speed DCT gearbox. This petrol engine will be available in another drivetrain option as the Hector Plus will also offer the choice of this petrol engine along with a 48V mild-hybrid system which will be paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Also Watch:



Upon launch, the MG Hector Plus would compete directly against the likes of the Mahindra XUV500 and the upcoming Tata Gravitas, and to an extent, also against the Toyota Innova Crysta.