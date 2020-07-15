MG Hector Plus First Look Review: Can This New 6-Seater SUV Beat Toyota Innova Crysta?

It's not easy for any automaker to enter India and create a name for itself. MG Motor, not only entered India last year in 2019, but created a name for itself as a premium carmaker offering all the bells and whistles at an affordable price with the launch of the MG Hector, a five seater SUV. Now MG Motor wants to take forward the success of the Hector with a 6-seater variant called the Hector Plus. Here's our first look review of the MG Hector Plus 6-seater SUV.

Design

MG’s decision to enter India with a fully loaded 5-seater SUV yielded favourable response for the brand. India is a country largely obsessed with big looking affordable SUVs something the Hector has cashed on. The large body with appealing looks is retained in the Hector Plus as well. Although there are number of changes, the front profile largely remains the same, making it difficult for buyers to spot the differences. There’s a new Headlamp design, a new Grille without the chrome enclosure, a new bumper design with new set of fog lamps and even a revised skid plate.

While the side profile remains the same, the SUV is now longer by few centimeters to adjust an additional row of seating. However, the rest of the dimensions remains the same. The back now has new bumper design, new taillight design, and revised skid plate. Design changes apart, the MG Hector Plus also gets a new shade called the Starry Sky Blue, which has to be my favourite in the spectrum.

MG Hector Plus front profile. (Photo: MG Motor India)

Cabin

While the exteriors get minor changes, it’s the cabin for which the MG Hector Plus was born. The biggest highlight in addition to a third row bench type seating are middle row captain seats, making the Hector Plus a 6-seater model, as opposed to the 5-seater Hector. MG has also changed the theme inside the cabin which now gets a Smoked Sepia Brown leather upholstery as against all black hector. The captain seats and new brown shade makes the Hector Plus more appealing and plush.

The rest of the layout remains the same with all the bells and whistles making the MG Hector Plus one of the most feature packed and technologically advanced SUV under Rs 20 Lakh in India. MG Hector Plus gets the updated infotainment system which already had voice commands but now also gets a Chit Chat function.

The vertically stacked 10.4-inch infotainment system is a piece of art in itself and gets an embedded Sim for connectivity. Loaded with iSMART app you can remotely start the car or push the map to the system. It also gets apps like Gaana, TomTom, and Accuweather. Then there are features like smart tailgate, electronically adjustable front seat, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, 360-view camera and more.

MG Hector Plus captain seats. (Photo: MG Motor India)

Performance

As for the powertrain options, the MG Hector Plus, like the MG Hector, will continue to be powered by three engine options – 1.5-litre petrol and petrol hybrid and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The output too stands same at 143 PS and 250 Nm for the petrol engine and 170 PS and 350 Nm for the diesel engine. While the petrol gets a DCT and a manual gearbox, the diesel only has a 6-speed manual unit.

Safety

In terms of safety the MG Hector Plus gets a host of virtual safety features like a dedicated call centre for emergency assistance which the MG Motor India calls a ‘Pulse Hub’, Geo Fence, and more. Physical safety features include an Electronic Stability Program, Hill Hold Control, 6-Airbags, TCS, and ABS with EBD.

MG Hector Plus rear profile. (Photo: MG Motor India)

Verdict

We haven’t driven the new MG Hector Plus as of now but given our previous experience with the MG Hector having the same engines, our impression largely remains the same. As for the additional row of seating and captain seats, it only makes the MG Hector Plus a value for money offering in its segment. We will soon bring our detailed drive review of the MG Hector SUV, so keep tuned.