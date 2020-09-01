MG Hector Plus Helps Company Record Sales Growth of 41 Per Cent in August 2020

MG Motor India has recorded 2851 retail sales for August 2020, registering a growth of 41% in sales over the year-ago period. It had sold 2,018 units in August 2019.

The company says that the Hector Plus, the recently launched 6-seater SUV, is witnessing significant traction from the family segment as people begin to travel with easing restrictions. The company also saw good traction in the Electric Vehicle (EV) segment and with the support of the state government in Delhi and Telangana, it hopes that the category would see a further increase in momentum soon.

Commenting on the overall sales performance in August 2020, Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said, “We have ramped up the overall production in August compared to July. We are working on fulfilling existing backorders for the Hector and prioritizing vehicle deliveries for the ongoing festive season. The recovery in upcountry markets has been faster which should augur well during the festive season.”

The company is also getting ready for the launch of the Gloster which it claims to be India’s first level 1 autonomous SUV, by Diwali this year.

Also Watch:

MG Motor India has also introduced its new contact-free technology suite ‘Shield+’ under which it continues to follow all sanitisation processes at its facilities to ensure the safety of its customers and employees. The carmaker has also tied up with Medklinn’s Cerafusion sterilisation technology for vehicle cabin sterilisation.