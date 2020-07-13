MG Hector Plus Six-Seater SUV to Launch Today - Watch it Live Here

MG is all set to launch the six-seater version of the Hector - the Hector Plus in India today. The car will be placed above the Hector in terms of pricing and will have an additional row of seats at the back.

It is speculated that the company will also launch a bench-seat version later which could 7 people. A few images of the car that was snapped before the launch suggests that the car will have tan coloured upholstery on the inside that looks rather premium.

The Plus badge comes with only one new feature – an automatic tailgate. Rest of the list will be borrowed from the Hector which means the connected car will boast of a 10.4-inch infotainment system, an Infinity sound system, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and power front seats.

Like its 5-seater sibling, the Hector Plus will be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine rated 143PS, a 1.5-litre hybrid engine that will output 143PS and a 2.0-litre diesel engine that will deliver 170PS. While the hybrid and diesel variants will be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, the petrol-only version will be offered with a DCT only.

In terms of safety, the car will get 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera and electronic stability control. Prices for the car can be estimated around Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom), rivalling the Toyota Innova Crysta, Mahindra XUV500 and the upcoming Tata Gravitas.