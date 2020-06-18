MG Hector Plus SUV Production Commences at Halol Plant in Gujarat, Launch Next Month

MG Motor India has commenced the commercial production of the Hector Plus SUV at its Halol plant. The car was first showcased at this year's Auto Expo and will go on sale in July 2020.

Unlike the Hector which shipped with bench set up in the middle row, the Hector Plus will sport captain seats in the middle row. A third row has also been added to suit the family needs. New features in the SUV comes in the form of all-new headlamps, front grille, front and rear bumpers, new taillight design, and revised skid plates.







Speaking on the development, Manish Manek, Chief Plant Officer, MG Motor India, said, “The Hector Plus is aimed at addressing specific family needs with captain seats in the middle row and the third row for teenagers. Further augmenting the HECTOR brand family, the Hector Plus stands out as the smarter choice with advanced technology, best-in-class safety, and unmatched comfort.”

The plant in Gujarat deploys advanced robotic spot welding, robotic roller hemming, and robotic brazing facilities to achieve superior weld quality and dimensional consistency. The paint shop uses robotic application at all stages of the coating. The new assembly line operates with the help of advanced Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) for various assembly processes.

MG Hector Plus also comes integrated with the revolutionary Over the Air (OTA) technology, allowing customers to update software/firmware, feature themes, and infotainment content seamlessly. Building on the huge success of MG HECTOR across the country, the British carmaker is working on strengthening its SUV portfolio.