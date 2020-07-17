MG Hector Plus vs Toyota Innova Crysta Spec Comparison: Engine, Features, Price and More

MG has launched the Hector Plus in India at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The car comes as the company's third offering in the country and comes with an additional seat than the Hector. In the domestic market, the MG Hector Plus will take on the popular Innova Crysta. Hence, here is how the two vehicles fair against each other on paper.

MG Hector Plus Exterior

The MG Hector Plus closely resembles its 5-seater sibling on the outside. The car comes with the same split headlight setup that sits on either sides of the cascading grille. MG has slightly tweaked the bumper on both sides. The car sits on the same wheels as the Hector. And at the rear, the car gets slightly tweak taillights as well.

Toyota Innova Crysta Exterior

If one must compare the current-gen Innova with its predecessor, the new design takes the conception to a new level. The utilitarian image of the first-gen was completely changed into a much premium offering that people didn’t mind spending a lot. The Innova Crysta comes with sharp-looking headlights and taillights that give it a much premium appeal. Sitting in between the headlights are two chrome slats that add to the premium quotient.

MG Hector Plus Interiors

The Hector Plus is touted to be a more premium version of the Hector. Hence, a few elements that works for the same include a tan coloured leather upholstery. While the rest of the features are carried over from the Hector, the Plus version gets an additional seat. Ditching the conventional bench seat for the second row, the Hector Plus ships with captain seats for the second row and a bench for the third. MG clarifies that the third seat might not be completely capable of accommodating an adult, which is solely meant for kids.

Toyota Innova Crysta Interiors

The Innova Crysta on, the other hand, comes with the option of the same seat setup as well. Two in the middle and a bench at the back. The dashboard in the Innova Crysta is covered in black with a classy metallic strip defining its outline. The vehicle gets a blue-lit instrument cluster and the two dials read out revs and speed while the multi-function display in the centre shows all other related information. The MPV also gets an intuitive touch-screen infotainment system and the new steering wheel gets metal highlights and mounted controls.

Hector Plus Features

The Hector Plus come with one additional feature than the standard Hector, which is the automatic tailgate. Some of the other key features of the Hector Plus include a Panoramic Sunroof, a Chit-Chat i-SMART Next Gen interface, captain seats with recline and slide function, LED lighting, 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Innova Crysta Features

In the ZX trim, the Innova Crysta gets keyless entry and start, reversing parking sensors with camera, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a cooled box, one touch up and down for all four windows and automatic headlamps, among others.

MG Hector Plus Engine

Like its 5-seater sibling, the Hector Plus will be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine rated 143PS, a 1.5-litre hybrid engine that will output 143PS and a 2.0-litre diesel engine that will deliver 170PS. While the hybrid and diesel variants will be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, the petrol-only version will be offered with a DCT only.

Toyota Innova Crysta Engine

The Innova Crysta gets two options in the form of 2.7-litre petrol and a 2.4-litre diesel. While the petrol variant churns out 166 PS and 245 Nm, the diesel outputs 150 PS and 360 Nm. Its transmission options include a five-speed MT and six-speed automatic unit.

MG Hector Plus Pricing

Introductory prices for the MG Hector Plus begins at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol variant and goes up to Rs 18.53 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 2.0-litre turbo-diesel variant.

Toyota Innova Crysta Pricing

Prices for the Toyota Innova Crysta begins at Rs Rs 15.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the 2.7 GX MT variant and goes up to Rs 23.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the 2.4 ZX AT variant.