MG Hector Receives Over-the-Air Software Update, Apple CarPlay Now Available
Starting today, customers of MG Hector's Smart & Sharp variants will receive a notification on their touchscreen display to download the latest software update.
MG Hector SUV. (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
India’s first internet car – MG HECTOR has received the first over-the-air (OTA) software update that adds new features such as Apple Car Play and enhances the overall user experience with technological enhancements.
Starting today, customers of MG HECTOR’s Smart & Sharp variants will receive a notification on their touchscreen display to download the latest software update. The free update can be downloaded directly, just like smartphones, making it a ‘living car’. An embedded sim card enables internet inside the MG HECTOR’s iSMART infotainment system. The carmaker will roll out the update to the cars in batches.
“As the pioneer of internet cars in India, MG Motor India has been at the forefront of technology leadership in the automotive space. With the first over-the-air update in the Indian automotive industry, we are redefining the in-car experience and will continue to delight customers with more updates in the future,” said Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India.
Launched on June 27 this year, the MG HECTOR has received more than 36,000 bookings so far.
