MG Hector Registers Record Sales of 2,608 Units in September, Outsells Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass

MG Motor India has announced that it has recorded retail sales of 2,608 units of the MG Hector SUV in September 2019. MG Motor India re-opened its bookings on Sep 29th backed by its plans to ramp up production. With increased supplies from its global and local component suppliers, the company is starting second shift operations from November.

Apart from announcing the re-opening of bookings for Hector, MG also announced a price hike of 2.5 per cent on the car depending on the variant. Customers who booked their car ahead of the price hike but are waiting for the deliveries of their vehicles will be exempted from the hike. Amid a slowdown in the Indian auto industry, MG showcased a healthy performance with the Hector SUV. The car managed to outsell prior segment-dominating models such as the Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass.

MG Hector boasts of many first-in-class features like a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, internet, AI-based online navigation and voice recognition, TPMS and more. Other attractive features include LED headlights, remote car operation, a 10.4-inch touch screen system, panoramic sunroof etc. Safety features like front and rear disc brakes, ESP, TCS, hill-hold control and vehicle stability management are standard across all variants.

The MG Hector can be availed in both petrol and diesel guise. The diesel engine of the Hector is that of the Harrier, in a different state of tune, chugging 170hp and 350Nm of peak torque. The diesel variant is available with only available with a six-speed manual transmission. In addition to this, MG also offers an optional 48V mild-hybrid tech that adds 20 Nm to the existing torque figures.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.