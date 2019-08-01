MG Hector Registers Sale of 1,508 Units in July, Bookings to Re-Open Soon

MG Motor India has announced the sale of 1,508 units of the hector SUV in July 2019. The car was launched earlier this month at a competitive price starting from Rs 12.18 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the sales performance, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “We thank our customers for the initial response to the HECTOR. We remain strongly focused on providing them with a delightful customer experience by ensuring timely vehicle deliveries and seamless assistance.”

After receiving close to 28,000 bookings for the Hector MG Motor India has temporarily stopped bookings for the SUV. The date of the re-opening of bookings will be announced soon. The company plans to increase the production of the Hector to 3,000 units per month by September this year. Buyers can avail comprehensive after-sales support for the newly launch MG Hector. Interestingly, you can sell the car after 3 years receiving 60% of the car's value. The Hector poses as the second connected car in the Indian market after Hyundai Venue. MG Hector is the first SUV to boast Machine-to-Machine (M2M) sim embedded in it.

MG Hector boasts of many first-in-class features like a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, internet, AI-based online navigation and voice recognition, TPMS and more. Other attractive features include LED headlights, remote car operation, a 10.4-inch touch screen system, panoramic sunroof etc. Safety features like front and rear disc brakes, ESP, TCS, hill-hold control and vehicle stability management are standard across all variants.