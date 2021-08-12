MG Hector Shine Launched Starting at Rs 14.51 Lakh, Total 14 Variants on Offer Now

To mark the second anniversary of Hector, MG Motor India today added another variant to its line-up MG Hector Shine. Available in Petrol MT, Diesel MT, and Petrol CVT, the Hector Shine starts at Rs 14.51 lakhs (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The new trim has an electric sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels and a 26.4cm HD touchscreen AVN System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, Shine CVT is equipped with an electric parking brake, push-button start/stop and smart entry, chrome door handles & telescopic steering.

Commenting on the new trim, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “Hector’s second anniversary in India is a perfect occasion to further strengthen it’s portfolio. The addition of the Shine variant braces Hector family range which now comprises five variants and gives customers the power of choice. This is an opportunity to welcome new members to the MG family.”

Further, MG is also offering a accessories package including leatherette seat covers & steering wheel cover, window sunshades, air purifier, wireless phone charging, and 3D cabin mats at an attractive price offering. The car will also be backed by MG Shield which is a 5-5-5 offering, including five years of unlimited-kilometre warranty, five years of roadside assistance and five labour-free services.

MG Motor India also reccently updated its Gloster lineup by introducing the new seven-seat version of the Gloster Savvy. The 7-seater Savvy variant gets the Autonomous (Level 1) technology, making it the most affordable SUV with ADAS technology. Priced at Rs 37.28 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi), the new Gloster Savvy comes in a seven-seater (2+3+2) configuration and it joins the six-seater (2+2+2) configuration with the same ADAS technology.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here