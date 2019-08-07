MG Hector SUV Beats Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass in July 2019 Sales With Big Margin

MG's entry into the Indian market stirred up a storm in the segment. The company had to temporarily suspend bookings after receiving a huge response from the market. Being close to Rs 80,000 cheaper than the Tata Harrier and close to Rs 3 lakh cheaper than the Jeep Compass, the SUV has eaten into the sales of both to climb up the top rung of the segment. In July 2019, MG sold a whopping 1508 models of the Hector while Tata and Jeep managed to clock sales of just 740 and 590 for its models respectively.

MG's success, however, does not come as a surprise, considering what the Chinese-owned British company laid out on the table for its SUV. The MG Hector benefits from a load of creature comforts over the Harrier. While the Harrier is nothing of that sorts, it does lot lag behind with its 7-inch TFT MID coloured screen. Speaking of connectivity features, the Hector takes the cake with its i-Smart unit that has more than 100 voice-controlled features. The car comes with an integrated e-SIM that is independent of the user’s phone.

Launched earlier this year, the Tata Harrier Ships with much lesser features. It ships with a 7-inch TFT MID coloured screen inside the cabin. On the outside, it gets automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, automatic wipers, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, 14 function ESP and multi-driving modes that tweak the power output of the engine according to the road conditions.

The MG Hector can be availed in both petrol and diesel guise. The diesel engine of the Hector is that of the Harrier, in a different state of tune, chugging 170hp and 350Nm of peak torque. The diesel variant is available with only available with a six-speed manual transmission. In addition to this, MG also offers an optional 48V mild-hybrid tech that adds 20 Nm to the existing torque figures.

At the heart of it, the Harrier carries a 2.0-litre KRYOTEC engine, sourced from Fiat. As mentioned above, it is the same engine that powers the MG Hector and the Jeep Compass. In the Harrier, the engine churns out 138hp with 350Nm of torque. A six-speed manual transmission comes as standard throughout the range.

