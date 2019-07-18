MG Hector SUV Bookings Suspended Temporarily, 21000 Cars Booked Till Now
The top 2 variants – Smart & Sharp – have registered the highest demand, with over 50% reservations for the petrol variants.
MG Hector SUV. (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
After receiving an overwhelming response for the HECTOR, MG Motor India today announced that it has taken a decision to halt the bookings temporarily, keeping in mind the company’s commitment to ensure customer satisfaction. MG India plans to cater to the increasing demand by raising the production capacity for the HECTOR gradually over the next few months.
The carmaker has already received more than 21,000 bookings for MG Hector, India’s first internet car, since bookings began on June 4. The date of re-opening of bookings will be announced soon.
“Our first product, MG HECTOR, has received an overwhelming response and we are unable to cater to such high initial demand. We are, therefore, closing bookings temporarily as this will help ensure timely and orderly deliveries for our customers who have shown tremendous confidence in MG. We are also working with our component suppliers to ramp up production in a gradual manner without any compromise on quality,” said Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India.
The company plans to increase production for the Hector at its Halol manufacturing facility to 3,000 units per month by October this year. The top 2 variants – Smart & Sharp – have registered the highest demand, with over 50% reservations for the petrol variants.
Also Watch
-
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
-
Saturday 22 June , 2019
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mission Mangal Trailer Has a Determined Akshay Kumar Leading a Team of Talented Scientists
- Netflix Hopes a More Affordable Subscription Plan For India is The Winning Ticket
- After #SareeTwitter, Indian Men Are 'Growing' the New Trend of #BeardTwitter
- 'What a Crackhead': Man Caught Smuggling Half-Kilo Cocaine Under Wig at Barcelona Airport
- Bizarre: 4-Year-Old Australian Boy Claims to be Reincarnation of Princess Diana