1-min read

MG Hector SUV Bookings Suspended Temporarily, 21000 Cars Booked Till Now

The top 2 variants – Smart & Sharp – have registered the highest demand, with over 50% reservations for the petrol variants.

News18.com

Updated:July 18, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
MG Hector SUV Bookings Suspended Temporarily, 21000 Cars Booked Till Now
MG Hector SUV. (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
After receiving an overwhelming response for the HECTOR, MG Motor India today announced that it has taken a decision to halt the bookings temporarily, keeping in mind the company’s commitment to ensure customer satisfaction. MG India plans to cater to the increasing demand by raising the production capacity for the HECTOR gradually over the next few months.

The carmaker has already received more than 21,000 bookings for MG Hector, India’s first internet car, since bookings began on June 4. The date of re-opening of bookings will be announced soon.

“Our first product, MG HECTOR, has received an overwhelming response and we are unable to cater to such high initial demand. We are, therefore, closing bookings temporarily as this will help ensure timely and orderly deliveries for our customers who have shown tremendous confidence in MG. We are also working with our component suppliers to ramp up production in a gradual manner without any compromise on quality,” said Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India.

The company plans to increase production for the Hector at its Halol manufacturing facility to 3,000 units per month by October this year. The top 2 variants – Smart & Sharp – have registered the highest demand, with over 50% reservations for the petrol variants.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
