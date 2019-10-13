MG Hector SUV Crosses 6,000 Units Sales Mark, Gets 8000 Fresh Bookings

MG Motor's first model for India, the Hector, has been on sale since June 27 this year. The demand for the SUV has been so strong that the carmaker even had to suspend bookings for the Hector in July. Turns out, the carmaker has already received 28,000 bookings via its online portal and at its dealerships across the country.

Now, MG has announced that it has already received 8,000 new bookings since it reopened bookings for the Hector, on September 29, at the inauguration of its second flagship experience store (located in Mumbai).

In terms of sales performance, the company sold 1,508 units of the Hector in July. It followed it with 2,018 units in August and 2,608 units in September. This amounts to a total of 6,134 units sold over the three months.

The MG Hector has been offered with multiple engine-gearbox options. This includes a 143hp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 170hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine. Furthermore, a 48V mild-hybrid variant is also available with the petrol engine.

WATCH: MG HECTOR FIRST DRIVE REVIEW

The gearbox options for the petrol variant are a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed DCT automatic gearbox. The petrol-hybrid and diesel engines are only offered with the manual.

The top-trim Hector gets features like a 360-degree camera, a large panoramic sunroof, heated ORVMs, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights and eight-colour interior mood lighting as standard.

Another highlight is the 10.4-inch iSmart touchscreen infotainment system. It also boasts of an Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and other connected car features that come curtsey of an embedded SIM.

The Hector rivals cars like the Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier and the Kia Seltos in the Indian market to name a few. The carmaker also officially teased its next offering, the ZS EV, ahead of its official launch next year.

