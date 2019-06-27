MG Hector SUV Launched in India at Rs 12.18 Lakh, Top-Spec Variant Priced at Rs 16.88 Lakh
The MG Hector is the second connected car in India after the Hyundai Venue and will go against the likes of Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500 among others.
MG Hector. (Image source: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
MG Motor has launched the Hector SUV in India at an introductory price of Rs 12.18 lakh for the Style variant with Petrol powertrain and manual transmission. Sitting on a rung higher than it is the Super variant which comes at Rs 12.98 lakh for the Petrol manual, Rs 13.58 lakh for the petrol hybrid with manual transmission and Rs 14.18 lakh for the diesel with manual transmission. Sitting above it is the Smart variant that comes in petrol hybrid manual transmission, petrol DCT and diesel manual transmission, all three coming at Rs 14.68 lakh, Rs 15.28 lakh and Rs 15.48 lakh respectively. At the top of the ladder is the Sharp variant which has been priced at Rs 15.88 lakh for the petrol hybrid manual transmission. Other options include petrol DCT and Diesel manual transmission that comes in at Rs 16.78 lakh and 16.88 lakh respectively (all prices ex-showroom).
Mg Hector pricing. (Image source: YT Screenshot)
More than 10000 bookings have already been received by MG for the Hector and the introductory price will be applicable to all of them. MG is also offering a comprehensive after-sales support for the newly launch MG Hector. Interestingly, you can sell the car after 3 years receiving 60% of the car's value. The Hector poses as the second connected car in the Indian market after Hyundai Venue. MG Hector is the first SUV to boast Machine-to-Machine (M2M) sim embedded in it.
MG Hector boast of many first-in-class features like a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, internet, AI-based online navigation and voice recognition, TPMS and more. Other attractive features include LED headlights, remote car operation, a 10.4-inch touch screen system, panoramic sunroof etc. Safety features like front and rear disc brakes, ESP, TCS, hill-hold control and vehicle stability management are standard across all variants.
Tata Harrier price. (Image source: Tata)
The car comes with a set of large 10-spoke alloy wheels and large outside rear-view mirrors with integrated turn signal lights. Other features include equipped with power adjustable seats, cruise control, electronic parking brake and a 360-degree camera.
As far as dimensions go, the Hector SUV stands as the largest in its class with a length of 4655 mm, a width of 1835 mm and a height of 1760 mm alongside a wheelbase of 2,750mm and a ground clearance of 192mm.
The MG Hector go against the likes of Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500 among others.
