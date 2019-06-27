English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MG Hector India Live Launch Blog: Price, Competition, Specifications, Features and More

News18.com | June 27, 2019, 12:06 PM IST
The much awaited MG Hector premium SUV will be launched in India today and so will be the MG Motor brand, as Hector is their first offering for India and is Made-in-India. As per MG, they will be launching a new product every six months and the next car will be MG eZS, an all-electric SUV. With the launch of the Hector, MG will be vying for a share of India’s car market. Unveiled last month, the MG Hector will go against the Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass and is expected to priced between Rs 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG Hector will come in both petrol and diesel variants. The 1.5-litre petrol will also be available in a hybrid (48V) trim. The oil-burner is powered by a 2.0-litre mill while the carmaker will offer a dual-clutch automatic transmission as an option, apart from the standard manual gearbox. As far as dimensions go, the Hector SUV stands as the largest in its class with a length of 4655 mm, a width of 1835 mm and a height of 1760 mm alongside a wheelbase of 2,750mm and a ground clearance of 192mm. MG also claims that the Hector will be the first to boast Machine to Machine - M2M embedded sim in it and has a 10.4 inch infotainment system, biggest in India. MG Hector will be available in five colours - glaze red, burgundy red, starry black, aurora silver and candy white. Here's our Live Launch Blog of MG Hector.

Jun 27, 2019 12:06 pm (IST)

The MG Hector undercuts the Jeep Compass by Rs 3.5 Lakh. The Compass is priced at Rs 15.60 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Jun 27, 2019 12:02 pm (IST)

The rear seats have generous space, can be flat folded and reclined and there's no transmission tunnel hump too. 

Jun 27, 2019 12:00 pm (IST)

Here's the MG Shield for after-sales support:

5 years unlimited warranty for personal users

5 years/ 150000 Km warranty for commercial users

5 years RSA

 
Jun 27, 2019 11:55 am (IST)

Another look at the MG Hector from the behind. Looks tall and big

Jun 27, 2019 11:53 am (IST)

Here's the prices of Tata Harrier for comparison-

Jun 27, 2019 11:45 am (IST)
MG Hector SUV launched in India at an Introductory Price of Rs 12.18 Lakh

The MG Hector is the second connected car in India after the Hyundai Venue and will go against the likes of Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500 among others.

Jun 27, 2019 11:41 am (IST)
Jun 27, 2019 11:39 am (IST)

More than 10000 bookings already received. 

Jun 27, 2019 11:38 am (IST)

The MG Hector has been launched at Rs 12.18 Lakh (ex-showroom). This is the introductory price. 

Jun 27, 2019 11:36 am (IST)

You can sell the MG Hector after 3 years at 60% cost to CarDekho. You can also get a brand new car through subsciption and not buy it. 

Jun 27, 2019 11:34 am (IST)

Here's a look at cost of ownership of MG Hector

Jun 27, 2019 11:30 am (IST)

Here's what all you can do with iSMART tech

Jun 27, 2019 11:29 am (IST)

MG is saying Hector the Internet Car which means the Hector gets and embedded eSIM by Airtel giving it connectivity features through iSMART technology.

Jun 27, 2019 11:28 am (IST)

Many 1st in segment features like a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, front powered seats, powered tail-gate, panoramic sunroof, heated ORVMs and more. 

Jun 27, 2019 11:26 am (IST)
Jun 27, 2019 11:24 am (IST)

There will be three engine options to choose from - 

1.5-litre Petrol engine with 143 PS and 250 Nm output

1.5-litre Petrol with 48 volt Hybrid

2.0-litre turbo Diesel with 170 PS and 350 Nm output

Jun 27, 2019 11:23 am (IST)
MG Hector SUV First Drive - Detailed Image Gallery

Here are a few snaps from our first drive of the upcoming MG Hector SUV, due for a launch this month.

Jun 27, 2019 11:21 am (IST)

MG Motor started as Morris Garages in 1924.

Jun 27, 2019 11:19 am (IST)

MG Motor has roped in British TV and film star Benedict Cumberbatch as brand ambassador for the Hector. 

Jun 27, 2019 11:17 am (IST)
Jun 27, 2019 11:15 am (IST)

Watch the Live Launch here-

Jun 27, 2019 11:12 am (IST)

The MG Hector will compete against the Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass premium SUVs. We are expecting it to be priced between Rs 15-20 Lakh (ex-showroom). The other products in this range are Mahindra XUV500 and Hyundai Creta.

Jun 27, 2019 11:06 am (IST)

MG Motor will launch a new product every 6 months in India. Here's a possible timeline and products we can see in next 2 years-

1. MG Hector (June 2019) - First product for the brand

2. MG eZS (December 2019) - First EV SUV for MG

3. MG Hector 7-Seater (June 2020) - The 7-seater version of Hector

4. MG Maxus D90 (December 2020) - The Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner rivaling full size SUV 

Jun 27, 2019 11:01 am (IST)
Jun 27, 2019 10:58 am (IST)

This is our video review of the MG Hector. We came out impressed with the overall package. 

Jun 27, 2019 10:54 am (IST)
Jun 27, 2019 10:46 am (IST)
MG Hector Test Drive Review, Better than Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass?

MG is offering a lot of technology in their first product for India - the Hector SUV. But is the technology enough to attract buyers to a new brand?

Jun 27, 2019 10:40 am (IST)

MG Motor has set up a manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat and the Hector is manufactured from zero at the same facility, which means MG Hector is a Made-in-India SUV. 

Jun 27, 2019 10:32 am (IST)

This is how the MG Hector looks like. We clicked this photo during our recent test drive down South. The SUV has a massive personality and the dimensions equal the Tata Harrier, its prime competitor. 

Jun 27, 2019 10:23 am (IST)

The much awaited MG Hector will be the brand's first product in India. MG Motor is a 94-year old British brand currently owned by the Chinese SAIC brand, one of the largest automobile conglomerate. 

