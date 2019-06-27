MG Hector India Live Launch Blog: Price, Competition, Specifications, Features and More

The much awaited MG Hector premium SUV will be launched in India today and so will be the MG Motor brand, as Hector is their first offering for India and is Made-in-India. As per MG, they will be launching a new product every six months and the next car will be MG eZS, an all-electric SUV. With the launch of the Hector, MG will be vying for a share of India’s car market. Unveiled last month, the MG Hector will go against the Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass and is expected to priced between Rs 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG Hector will come in both petrol and diesel variants. The 1.5-litre petrol will also be available in a hybrid (48V) trim. The oil-burner is powered by a 2.0-litre mill while the carmaker will offer a dual-clutch automatic transmission as an option, apart from the standard manual gearbox. As far as dimensions go, the Hector SUV stands as the largest in its class with a length of 4655 mm, a width of 1835 mm and a height of 1760 mm alongside a wheelbase of 2,750mm and a ground clearance of 192mm. MG also claims that the Hector will be the first to boast Machine to Machine - M2M embedded sim in it and has a 10.4 inch infotainment system, biggest in India. MG Hector will be available in five colours - glaze red, burgundy red, starry black, aurora silver and candy white. Here's our Live Launch Blog of MG Hector.