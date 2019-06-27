MG Hector India Live Launch Blog: Price, Competition, Specifications, Features and More

The MG Hector is the second connected car in India after the Hyundai Venue and will go against the likes of Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500 among others.
The @MGmotor #Hector has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 12.18 Lakh (ex-showroom, Pan-India). pic.twitter.com/jdr5clwUzP— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) June 27, 2019
You can sell the MG Hector after 3 years at 60% cost to CarDekho. You can also get a brand new car through subsciption and not buy it.
Here is what you should be knowing if you are considering the @MGmotor #Hector SUV. #MGHector also claims to have low cost of ownership. pic.twitter.com/tOZ21uNmpf— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) June 27, 2019
Here's a look at cost of ownership of MG Hector
Here's what all you can do with iSMART tech
Here's a look at the key connectivity features of the @MGmotor #Hector, thanks to it's iSmart technology. pic.twitter.com/ILty9orofR— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) June 27, 2019
MG is saying Hector the Internet Car which means the Hector gets and embedded
The iSmart technology brings over 59 connected car features to the @MGmotor #Hector. pic.twitter.com/NUpgIbWs67— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) June 27, 2019
.@MGmotor will start with 120 centres in June 2019 and aims to take it to 259 centres by September! pic.twitter.com/U86J0YWNa1— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) June 27, 2019
Here are a few snaps from our first drive of the upcoming MG Hector SUV, due for a launch this month.
MG Motor started as Morris Garages in 1924.
Here's how the logo of @MGmotor has developed over the years. Also, that grille on top is of the #MGHector. pic.twitter.com/vomgWUo8lK— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) June 27, 2019
Here is how the @MGmotor dealership looks like! The highlight being, the #MGHector, of course! pic.twitter.com/RPUrGI1BBQ— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) June 27, 2019
MG Motor will launch a new product every 6 months in India. Here's a possible timeline and products we can see in next 2 years-
1. MG Hector (June 2019) - First product for the brand
2. MG
3. MG Hector 7-Seater (June 2020) - The 7-
4. MG Maxus D90 (December 2020) - The Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner rivaling full size SUV
Here is the #MGHector SUV in flesh, at the state of the art @MGmotor dealership that has been set up in Gurugram. pic.twitter.com/XIwB1TGmdD— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) June 27, 2019
We are at the launch of the @MGmotor #Hector. Watch this space for updates. pic.twitter.com/glLwy5Q39Y— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) June 27, 2019
MG is offering a lot of technology in their first product for India - the Hector SUV. But is the technology enough to attract buyers to a new brand?
