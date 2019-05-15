MG Hector SUV Unveil, as it Happened

Morris Garages or MG, in short, has finally unveiled the much-awaited Hector SUV and it looks fantastic. We bring you all the pics of the MG Hector SUV right from the unveiling event.
Watch the event LIVE below:
The #MGHector is definitely a looker, check out these images of the #Hector and tell us what you think of @MGmotor’s #SUV. pic.twitter.com/sI1EHzwKh0— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) May 15, 2019
Here’s a closer look at the highly anticipated #MGHector. @MGmotor #HectorSUV pic.twitter.com/1NmEoYNfg4— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) May 15, 2019
Bookings for the MG Hector will begin in June followed by deliveries in the same month.
The #MGHector is finally here!@MGmotor pic.twitter.com/jPTcQIiP52— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) May 15, 2019
Bookings for the #MGHector will start in early June and deliveries are expected to start just a few weeks later.@MGmotor #Hector #HectorSUV pic.twitter.com/g0AzZjREEj— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) May 15, 2019
The #MGHector will also get a range of cool features like 8-colour ambient lights on the inside, dual-pane panoramic sunroof and a 7-inch digita coloured MID. @MGmotor #Hector pic.twitter.com/YXkfEJUn9R— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) May 15, 2019
Here’s what the #MGHector will get in terms of the powertrain.@MGmotor #Hector pic.twitter.com/SH6TkmlPHU— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) May 15, 2019
Folks at @MGmotor say that the #MGHector will come packed with quite a few first-in-segment safety features. pic.twitter.com/PGBuJkqX9L— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) May 15, 2019
#MGHector will also get segment first features like heated ORVMs and front parking sensors.@MGmotor #Hector pic.twitter.com/sGDi3E2Emx— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) May 15, 2019
On the inside, the #MGHector will get a 10-inch HD touchscreen.#Hector #MG @MGmotor pic.twitter.com/msKvGJ5Be3— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) May 15, 2019
#MGHector will be #5G ready and will come with preloaded content. The #SUV will also get OTA updates. pic.twitter.com/Wkz19wMeCF— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) May 15, 2019
MG Hector SUV. (Photo: Facebook/Morris Garages India)
