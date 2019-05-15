MG Hector SUV Unveil, as it Happened

Read More

Morris Garages (MG) is set to enter the Indian market with their first launch which will be an SUV called the Hector. The SUV has managed to create a lot of excitement prior to its upcoming launch for India and has got everyone talking about it, including Hector's specifications, features, design and more. Now, though, MG has finally unveiled the Hector SUV publicly and we shared all the live updates for you right here, all the way from MG's official unveiling event. Check out the updates as they happened below.Watch the event LIVE below: