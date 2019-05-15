CO-PRESENTED BY
MG Hector SUV Unveil, as it Happened

News18.com | May 15, 2019, 2:35 PM IST
Morris Garages (MG) is set to enter the Indian market with their first launch which will be an SUV called the Hector. The SUV has managed to create a lot of excitement prior to its upcoming launch for India and has got everyone talking about it, including Hector's specifications, features, design and more. Now, though, MG has finally unveiled the Hector SUV publicly and we shared all the live updates for you right here, all the way from MG's official unveiling event. Check out the updates as they happened below.

Watch the event LIVE below:
May 15, 2019 2:35 pm (IST)
Morris Garages or MG, in short, has finally unveiled the much-awaited Hector SUV and it looks fantastic. We bring you all the pics of the MG Hector SUV right from the unveiling event.

May 15, 2019 2:33 pm (IST)

The unveiling event of the MG Hector SUV has concluded.

May 15, 2019 2:13 pm (IST)
May 15, 2019 2:02 pm (IST)
May 15, 2019 1:57 pm (IST)
MG Hector SUV Revealed, Bookings to Start from June

Bookings for the MG Hector will begin in June followed by deliveries in the same month.

May 15, 2019 1:30 pm (IST)
May 15, 2019 1:30 pm (IST)
May 15, 2019 1:27 pm (IST)

The MG Hector SUV has been unveiled.

May 15, 2019 1:24 pm (IST)

The bookings for the MG Hector will begin in the first weeks of June. The deliveries is expected to take place a few weeks after that.

May 15, 2019 1:22 pm (IST)

MG also claims that the Hector will be the first to boast Machine to Machine - M2M embedded sim in it.

May 15, 2019 1:22 pm (IST)

MG Hector will also be the first car in India to get updates over the air.

May 15, 2019 1:22 pm (IST)
May 15, 2019 1:22 pm (IST)
May 15, 2019 1:21 pm (IST)

The car will come with a set of large 10-spoke alloy wheels and large outside rear-view mirrors with integrated turn signal lights.

May 15, 2019 1:20 pm (IST)

The MG Hector will come in both petrol and diesel variants. The 1.5-litre petrol will also be available in a hybrid (48V) trim. The oil-burner is powered by a 2.0-litre mill while the carmaker will offer a dual-clutch automatic transmission as an option, apart from the standard manual gearbox

May 15, 2019 1:20 pm (IST)

MG wants to be segment-first in India in over 18 features, including when it comes to connected cars.

May 15, 2019 1:20 pm (IST)

Other attractive features include LED headlights, remote car operation, a 10.4-inch touch screen system, panoramic sunroof etc. What's more, safety features like front and rear disc brakes, ESP, TCS, hill-hold control and vehicle stability management are standard across all variants.

May 15, 2019 1:19 pm (IST)

As far as dimensions go, the Hector SUV stands as the largest in its class with a length of 4655 mm, a width of 1835 mm and a height of 1760 mm alongside a wheelbase of 2,750mm and a ground clearance of 192mm.

May 15, 2019 1:19 pm (IST)

MG Hector will be available in five colours - glaze red, burgundy red, starry black, aurora silver and candy white.

May 15, 2019 1:19 pm (IST)

MG says that they are putting in extra effort to make sure that the voice-recognition system on board the MG Hector can recognise different accents of English all across India.

May 15, 2019 1:18 pm (IST)

There are over 50 cars being simultaneously tested all over India right now and have clocked over 10 lakh kilometres, says MG.

May 15, 2019 1:18 pm (IST)

The platform of the MG Hector is of a global one but several changes have been made for it to suit the Indian driving conditions.

May 15, 2019 1:17 pm (IST)
May 15, 2019 1:17 pm (IST)
May 15, 2019 1:17 pm (IST)
May 15, 2019 1:16 pm (IST)
May 15, 2019 1:15 pm (IST)

India's first 48V Hybrid drivetrain technology to be offered with the MG Hector. Allows for features like Engine auto start/stop, regenerative braking and an e-boost system to deliver an extra surge of torque whenever the driver requires.

May 15, 2019 1:14 pm (IST)

The tailgate of the MG Hector will be one-touch electronically operated lid and the lid height to which it opens will be ajdustable. The boot space is 587 litres.

May 15, 2019 1:13 pm (IST)

Rear passengers will also be greeted by a flat floor setup that allows for better legroom for even the middle-seated passenger.

May 15, 2019 1:12 pm (IST)

The second row of seats will come with a 60:40 split which will be offered as standard across all variants. 

MG Hector SUV. (Photo: Facebook/Morris Garages India)
