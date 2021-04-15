MG Hector SUV Now Available With Apple Watch Integration For Climate Control

The MG Hector now gets climate control via Apple watch as well as Android and IOS Phone app, allowing users to set car temperature remotely to a preferred temperature. THe Hector is equipped with engine start alarm and an in-car voice alert for critical tyre pressure. The internet SUV can now also understand & respond to 35+ Hinglish commands that control various in-car functions such as Sunroof (“Khul Ja Sim Sim”), FM (“FM Chalao”), AC (“Temperature Kam kar do”) & many more.

The SUV comes with more than 60 Connected car features with newly added features like i-SMART app on Apple watch, voice search for songs in Gaana app, Wi-Fi connectivity, Weather forecast by Accuweather, & many more. Earlier this month, prices of the Hector and Hector Plus were increased for the third time in 2021. MG Motor India revised the rate of the vehicles earlier in January and February too. In comparison to the March 2021 prices, the rates of the vehicles was increased by Rs 43,000. An increase in the prices of the raw materials and transportation cost is said to be the reason behind the hike in the market price of the SUVs.

The base variant of the MG Hector (Style MT) will now cost Rs 13.18 lakh, which is Rs 28,000 more than last month’s price of Rs 12.90 lakh. The cost of Super MT has been increased by Rs 28,000 to Rs 14.17 lakh while a rise of Rs 38,000 has been witnessed in the rate of Super MT Hybrid to Rs 14.78 lakh. Rs 16.8 lakh has been fixed as the price of Smart DCT single tone interiors while the dual-tone interiors Smart CVT is worth Rs 16.85 lakh, rising by Rs 28,000.

A hike of Rs 33,000 has been observed in the prices of the Sharp MT Hybrid variant to Rs 17.43 lakh. While other models including Sharp DCT single-tone interior, Sharp DCT dual-tone interior, Smart CVT have been priced at Rs 18.39 lakh, Rs 18.43 lakh and Rs 18.43 lakh respectively.Coming to the diesel variants of 2021 MG Hector, it has been increased by a maximum of Rs 43,000. The Style, Super, Smart and Sharp diesel variants now cost Rs 14.59 lakh, Rs 15.69 lakh, Rs 17.40 lakh and Rs 18.86 lakh respectively.

