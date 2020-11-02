MG Hector SUV Records Highest-Ever Monthly Sale, 3,625 Units Sold in October

MG Motor India has recorded its highest-ever monthly retail sales for the MG Hector at 3,625 units in October 2020, registering a growth of 50 percent against 2,410 units sold in September 2020.

The carmaker recorded overall retail sales of 3,750 units during the month, registering a growth of 48 percent versus September this year (2,537 units). The same represents a growth of 6 percent vis-à-vis October 2019 when it had retailed 3,536 units. With higher pollution levels calling for a greener future, sales of the pure electric vehicle MG ZS EV were 125 units in October 2020.

The carmaker has received 2,000 bookings for the MG Gloster at its initial launch price. Commenting on the overall sales performance, Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said, “With festive demand, we have registered 48% growth vis-à-vis last month. We expect continued traction because of Diwali in November and are ramping up supplies to cater to the increasing demand. There has been a good response for GLOSTER which has crossed 2,000 bookings at its initial launch price.”

The Hector boast of many first-in-class features like a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, internet, AI-based online navigation and voice recognition, TPMS and more. Other attractive features include LED headlights, remote car operation, a 10.4-inch touch screen system, panoramic sunroof etc. Safety features like front and rear disc brakes, ESP, TCS, hill-hold control and vehicle stability management are standard across all variants.

Also Watch:

The MG Hector can be availed in both petrol and diesel guise. The diesel engine outputs 170hp and 350Nm of peak torque. The diesel variant is available with only available with a six-speed manual transmission. In addition to this, MG also offers an optional 48V mild-hybrid tech that adds 20 Nm to the existing torque figures.